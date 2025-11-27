The Plastic Surgery Procedures You Didn't Realize Simone Biles Has Gotten Done
Simone Biles has taken honesty about plastic surgery to a whole new level. While sharing some trivia about herself in an October 2025 TikTok video, the celebrated Olympian revealed that she had had three plastic surgeries and encouraged her followers to guess what they were. Since a spicy pic of Biles fanned the flames of plastic surgery rumors, in July 2025, commentators were quick to correctly guess that she had undergone a breast augmentation. However, Biles was right to warn her followers that the other two procedures would be harder to guess.
Ultimately, the renowned gymnast had to leave a comment to confirm that she also had surgery on her earlobe to fix the damage from the time "[her] earring got ripped out when [she] was younger," and a lower blepharoplasty. Biles explained to People, in November 2025, that her genetics had given her heavy bags that no amount of sleep or eye bag strips could reduce. And so, she underwent a lower blepharoplasty to get rid of them for good. But the Olympic gold medalist also stressed that she didn't go under the knife because she disliked looking in the mirror.
"It's just [about] feeling good about yourself and loving yourself," Biles clarified of her reason for getting a breast augmentation. She added, "It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it." The pro athlete also revealed that she had been candid about her plastic surgery in an effort to dismantle unrealistic expectations set by social media, and to let young girls know that there was "no shame" in doing things that made them feel more confident.
Simone Biles had a weird experience with Botox
Simone Biles took to TikTok in November 2025 to share some details about her breast augmentation surgery. To start, the decorated Olympian confirmed that she had gone under the knife in June 2025 to get "310 [cc], high-profile, extra-filled, silicone" implants. However, in the immediate aftermath of the surgery, Biles realized that the implants looked far too big and had to remove part of them. The gold medal gymnast also wasn't too proud to admit that she had been deceived by the Internet into thinking that the recovery for the procedure wasn't all that painful. During the first day of her 2-week recovery, Biles' pain was so intense that her husband, Jonathan Owens, had to carry her to the bathroom.
Although the 2024 USA Olympic gymnast team member was pleased with the results of her breast augmentation, she had a negative experience with another cosmetic procedure in the past. In a TikTok video posted in August 2024, Biles revealed that she had Botox done in her T-zone area around the time of her 27th birthday in March. However, the procedure had an unexpected side effect.
It caused one of Biles' eyebrows to randomly be pulled upwards for a couple of seconds, and she wasn't able to bring it back down. So, the accomplished athlete unsurprisingly vowed never to get the procedure again. When we consider the stunning transformation of Simone Biles, it's hard not to notice how much Biles has changed since the 2016 Rio Olympics Games. However, the one thing that has never and likely will never change is her commitment to total honesty.