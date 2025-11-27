The Plastic Surgery Procedures You Didn't Realize Simone Biles Has Gotten Done

Simone Biles has taken honesty about plastic surgery to a whole new level. While sharing some trivia about herself in an October 2025 TikTok video, the celebrated Olympian revealed that she had had three plastic surgeries and encouraged her followers to guess what they were. Since a spicy pic of Biles fanned the flames of plastic surgery rumors, in July 2025, commentators were quick to correctly guess that she had undergone a breast augmentation. However, Biles was right to warn her followers that the other two procedures would be harder to guess.

Ultimately, the renowned gymnast had to leave a comment to confirm that she also had surgery on her earlobe to fix the damage from the time "[her] earring got ripped out when [she] was younger," and a lower blepharoplasty. Biles explained to People, in November 2025, that her genetics had given her heavy bags that no amount of sleep or eye bag strips could reduce. And so, she underwent a lower blepharoplasty to get rid of them for good. But the Olympic gold medalist also stressed that she didn't go under the knife because she disliked looking in the mirror.

"It's just [about] feeling good about yourself and loving yourself," Biles clarified of her reason for getting a breast augmentation. She added, "It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it." The pro athlete also revealed that she had been candid about her plastic surgery in an effort to dismantle unrealistic expectations set by social media, and to let young girls know that there was "no shame" in doing things that made them feel more confident.