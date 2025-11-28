The Worst Outfits Ariana Grande Has Worn While Promoting Wicked
Ariana Grande's fashion for the "Wicked: For Good" press tour has been next level. Of course, there's all a reason for it. Law Roach, the stylist behind incredible fashion icons like Zendaya and Celine Dion, has been dressing the singer for the promos of her second musical film. With this powerful creative mind working with Grande, her looks have been highly stylized and fitting for the theme of the film. Through the lookbook of her red carpet outfits and interview ensembles, a clear mix of menswear with the singer's typical whimsy has shone through. But Grande has also been featured in some outfits that flopped.
For the most part, Grande's looks for the film's promotional period have been absolute hits. Yet, when you set a bar so high for jaw-dropping looks, audiences are going to expect stunning outfits every time. At the end of the day, the stronger outfits only made us expect more from the pop star. And, unfortunately, there were a few fits that just did not live up to the singer's potential.
Grande's LBD was too dated
On April 2, 2025, Ariana Grande and her "Wicked: For Good" co-star Cynthia Erivo took the stage at CinemaCon to promote the film. Grande ditched her signature long ponytail for a slicked-back bun and rocked a little black dress for the event. The short dress had a velvet bodice that was reminiscent of old-Hollywood glamour, but a skirt that reeked of 2010 fashion fads. The striped fabric that alternated between sheer and opaque material looked cheap and was worsened by its cupcake-like structure.
Grande's totally tulle dress with weird white flowers
Following the "Wicked: For Good" London premiere on November 10, 2025, Ariana Grande stepped out onto the Mayfair streets in a black tiered dress that featured large white flowers. Adding to the piece was a strip of black tulle wrapped around her bare shoulders.
The overall look to the dress was messy — the tiered skirt overwhelmed the singer's petite frame, and the white flowers were reminiscent of a school art project. While there was a sense of Grande's personal style in the playfulness of the piece, it failed in execution.
Grande's black babydoll dress
On November 12, 2025, the "Wicked: For Good" stars were interviewed together on the "Today" show, during which Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo flaunted their matching tattoos in matching-colored outfits. Grande's strapless black babydoll dress was made of a textured fabric and featured a small tied bow on the bodice.
The dress was nothing new for Grande's wardrobe, which has long been stocked with similar pieces. The shoelace bow on the neckline of the piece added a tacky detail that was wholly unnecessary and contributed to the overall blandness of the look.
Grande's blue gown for the Asia-Pacific Premiere
On November 13, 2025, at the Asia-Pacific Premiere of "Wicked: For Good," Ariana Grande stepped out with Cynthia Erivo in a powder blue gown with a bedazzled bodice. The full tulle skirt read perfectly for the singer's princess-like character in the "Wicked" films, but the silver bodice and three-quarter sleeves came off as frumpy with their grandma-couch pattern and straight cut. Not to mention that the tufts of tulle that spilled from Grande's sleeves appeared to be a last minute add-on.
Grande's oversized jacket look from November 2025
On November 15, 2025, Ariana Grande joined a "Wicked: For Good" Q&A presented by Universal Pictures in an oversized black jacket dress. She kept it simple with plain black tights and a soft black heel to top off the look.
The dress held the theme of dramatic shapes that Grande loves to play with, but the unstructured look to the piece and heaviness of the fabric gave Grande a childish look. Not only did the material drown her petite frame, but it lacked any interest outside of its gigantic size.
Her pilgrim inspired outfit for the second Q&A of the day
Ariana Grande attended another Q&A event held by Universal Pictures, this time opting for an understated black fit. However, the white billowing collar of her lace top and the white pearl buttons on her sleeves took the singer back in time to the Pilgrim era. While Grande incorporated an old-Hollywood aesthetic into her looks for the film's promo events, this dated top totally missed the mark.
Grande's deconstructed dress was a miss
On November 7, 2025, the cast of "Wicked" performed in the NBC event, "Wicked: One Wonderful Night." Throughout the night, Ariana Grande appeared in ensembles fit for her on-screen character: pink, luxurious, and elegant ... but there was one notable flop.
While the color was flattering, her deconstructed dress stood out in all the wrong ways. The randomly pinned skirt and tissue paper-like frayed neckline gave the impression of being incomplete and left Grande looking as though she had rolled around in fabric scraps.
Grande's groutfit for a November interview
While promoting their latest "Wicked" film together, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sat down with an interviewer they'd connected with during a round of press tours in 2024. For the November 17, 2025, conversation, the "thank u, next" singer dipped into her menswear-inspired outfits with this groutfit. The large sleeves, bulky buttons, and tie design combined made for an overly busy top that's oversized fit was a touch too small to come off as intentional. In turn, the singer was left looking untailored and rather frumpy in the dated blazer.