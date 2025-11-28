The Worst Outfits Ariana Grande Has Worn While Promoting Wicked

Ariana Grande's fashion for the "Wicked: For Good" press tour has been next level. Of course, there's all a reason for it. Law Roach, the stylist behind incredible fashion icons like Zendaya and Celine Dion, has been dressing the singer for the promos of her second musical film. With this powerful creative mind working with Grande, her looks have been highly stylized and fitting for the theme of the film. Through the lookbook of her red carpet outfits and interview ensembles, a clear mix of menswear with the singer's typical whimsy has shone through. But Grande has also been featured in some outfits that flopped.

For the most part, Grande's looks for the film's promotional period have been absolute hits. Yet, when you set a bar so high for jaw-dropping looks, audiences are going to expect stunning outfits every time. At the end of the day, the stronger outfits only made us expect more from the pop star. And, unfortunately, there were a few fits that just did not live up to the singer's potential.