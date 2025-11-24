Kristi Noem's TSA Publicity Stunt Blows Up In Her Face As Just Another Cosplay Moment

Once again, it seems that Kristi Noem's flair for the dramatic isn't as charming as she might think it is. Just a month after her controversial airport video stole the show in TSA lines across the country, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security is having another embarrassing airport moment. Her recent press conference antics were as phony as her hair extensions, and they're earning her criticism online.

Kristi Noem hands out $10,000 bonus checks to select TSA workers pic.twitter.com/Sl3HixWox5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

On November 22, Noem made an appearance at Harry Reid International Airport. Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that air traffic controllers who worked during the 43-day government shutdown despite not receiving pay would be awarded $10,000 bonus checks. Now, Noem has made a big show of doing the same for TSA agents who worked through the shutdown. Though, as is often true with Noem, this was clearly mostly about appearances.

Noem handed out what she called "bonus checks for doing their jobs with excellence" to 29 TSA workers, per Daily Beast. Though, she made it clear that the checks themselves were only for the photo op, noting, "This is a document that verifies it will be direct deposited into your accounts." Despite the administration's relentless push to blame the government shutdown on the Democrats in the Senate, much of the public hasn't exactly been convinced by this narrative. So, it's no surprise that Trump and his cronies creating a spectacle around giving bonuses to folks who were negatively impacted by the shutdown wasn't received well.