Kristi Noem's TSA Publicity Stunt Blows Up In Her Face As Just Another Cosplay Moment
Once again, it seems that Kristi Noem's flair for the dramatic isn't as charming as she might think it is. Just a month after her controversial airport video stole the show in TSA lines across the country, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security is having another embarrassing airport moment. Her recent press conference antics were as phony as her hair extensions, and they're earning her criticism online.
Kristi Noem hands out $10,000 bonus checks to select TSA workers pic.twitter.com/Sl3HixWox5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025
On November 22, Noem made an appearance at Harry Reid International Airport. Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that air traffic controllers who worked during the 43-day government shutdown despite not receiving pay would be awarded $10,000 bonus checks. Now, Noem has made a big show of doing the same for TSA agents who worked through the shutdown. Though, as is often true with Noem, this was clearly mostly about appearances.
Noem handed out what she called "bonus checks for doing their jobs with excellence" to 29 TSA workers, per Daily Beast. Though, she made it clear that the checks themselves were only for the photo op, noting, "This is a document that verifies it will be direct deposited into your accounts." Despite the administration's relentless push to blame the government shutdown on the Democrats in the Senate, much of the public hasn't exactly been convinced by this narrative. So, it's no surprise that Trump and his cronies creating a spectacle around giving bonuses to folks who were negatively impacted by the shutdown wasn't received well.
The press conference may have simply been an excuse for a Vegas trip
Netizens naturally had strong opinions about what they felt was Kristi Noem's latest publicity stunt. "Perfect encapsulation of this admin. Give bonus money to folks who *could* afford to work for free for 40+ days and threaten the ones who had to call in sick bc they *couldn't* afford gas or childcare or food with termination or docked pay," someone posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Worst PR stunt possible, it will create animosity between co workers," added another. "Why weren't all officers who worked during the government shutdown given bonuses?" yet another X user asked.
Questions about why, exactly, these TSA agents were singled out were rampant on social media. Interestingly, though, it seems like Noem may have simply been in town and thought she'd get a photo op out of it. After swinging by Harry Reid International Airport to hand out some fake checks, Noem headed to the Las Vegas Grand Prix with FBI director Kash Patel. One X user wrote, "Nice, taxpayers paid for another private jet trip and vacation for Kristi Noem and Kash Patel." "How is this government business? How much did this cost taxpayers?" asked another. It certainly sparks curiosity about whether a trip to Las Vegas was considered "government business" if Noem simply tacked on a last-minute press conference. Either way, it's not a good look.