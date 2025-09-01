Awkward Kash Patel Moments That Were Seen By Millions

Kash Patel is the director of the FBI and a devoted Donald Trump fan, which may well have been a big part of how he got his job. His role in the administration frequently puts him out in front of the American people. However, not all of those appearances are very graceful, and Patel has found himself the butt of many an online joke. It's not quite to the level of the awkwardness that we've seen from Trump, but he seems to be well on his way.

Whether it's being interviewed on TV or standing alongside Trump in the White House, Patel has frequently looked at least a little bit awkward. We're not the only ones who've noticed. Randy Bish, an editorial cartoonist, posted about it on Facebook, saying, "Kash Patel always looks like someone who is using a bidet for the first time." And even some of his supporters can see it. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter), said: "I absolutely support Kash Patel one thing that's been bothering me. He really needs to do a new picture. He looks like he's hypnotized."

Maybe it's just his look? But for someone in front of the camera so often, he might want to consider some media training.