Usha Vance Attempts To Tackle Divorce Rumors With Flimsy Excuse For Ditching Wedding Ring

Usha Vance ignited rumors that she and JD Vance might be headed for a divorce when she was seen without her wedding ring during a recent visit to Camp Lejeune with Melania Trump. Usha's team clearly saw the uproar of speculation that this was another sign that JD and Usha's marriage may not last, and they issued a statement. According to what a spokesperson shared with People, the reason for the missing wedding ring was that Usha is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

This explanation went over as well as you might expect on social media, with lots of skepticism. Some had serious doubts that Usha, as second lady, would be doing dishes at all. Usha's life since becoming second lady has involved moving into the sprawling vice president's quarters, which, as someone pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), "is over 9,000 [square feet] and has 33 rooms. It comes with a full-time staff."

Some netizens are calling foul, using their own lives as proof. "Never once have I taken my wedding ring off to do dishes, give my kid a bath, or anything else on a regular basis ... Usha doesn't want to wear it," someone shared on X. Others were baffled by the fact that of all the jewelry she forgot, it happened to be her wedding ring. "'Doing dishes and forgetting to wear her ring' even though she remembered to put on her make up and earrings," another X user noted.