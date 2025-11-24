Usha Vance Attempts To Tackle Divorce Rumors With Flimsy Excuse For Ditching Wedding Ring
Usha Vance ignited rumors that she and JD Vance might be headed for a divorce when she was seen without her wedding ring during a recent visit to Camp Lejeune with Melania Trump. Usha's team clearly saw the uproar of speculation that this was another sign that JD and Usha's marriage may not last, and they issued a statement. According to what a spokesperson shared with People, the reason for the missing wedding ring was that Usha is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
This explanation went over as well as you might expect on social media, with lots of skepticism. Some had serious doubts that Usha, as second lady, would be doing dishes at all. Usha's life since becoming second lady has involved moving into the sprawling vice president's quarters, which, as someone pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), "is over 9,000 [square feet] and has 33 rooms. It comes with a full-time staff."
Some netizens are calling foul, using their own lives as proof. "Never once have I taken my wedding ring off to do dishes, give my kid a bath, or anything else on a regular basis ... Usha doesn't want to wear it," someone shared on X. Others were baffled by the fact that of all the jewelry she forgot, it happened to be her wedding ring. "'Doing dishes and forgetting to wear her ring' even though she remembered to put on her make up and earrings," another X user noted.
Usha Vance's excuse just isn't holding water
Usha Vance not wearing her wedding ring because of dishes and kids' baths was about as believable as the idea that Donald Trump's tan is all natural. One person on X suggested a better excuse for the missing piece of jewelry, writing, "They could have just said it was being repaired or professionally cleaned or something. No one would have thought twice after that." The reason that was actually given only fueled speculation, as many became intrigued by the ring drama only after the weird excuse came out.
This mystery of the missing wedding ring comes not long after JD Vance and Erika Kirk shared an overly intimate hug that kickstarted rumors of an affair. Added to that were JD's recent statements about Usha's faith, so it's no wonder we're not the only ones who aren't convinced that all is well between the Vances.
One person on X shared their theory as to why Usha's wedding ring was absent, posting, "This is a test run. Women often do this after public embarrassment. People didn't like the body language w/ Erika and JD, Usha suffered. Now it's HIS turn to be embarrassed." We could see that as a possibility, and it seems more likely than her washing so many dishes that she had to take off her ring.