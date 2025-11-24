Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation Sparks Hate For Mike Johnson In Shady Twist

Amidst apparent chaos within the administration, one of the loudest and proudest MAGA representatives will be stepping down. On November 21, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress. Her announcement made it abundantly clear that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is partially to blame for her resignation. And from the sound of it, it seems like she isn't alone in this feeling.

Donald Trump and Greene's brutal feud has been heating up lately. And, based on the resignation statement she shared on X (formerly Twitter), it was clear that her mounting disappointment in Trump had reached a boiling point. But Trump wasn't the only person she laid blame on for the conditions that led her to leave her role. She also called out Johnson.

"During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own Speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save American healthcare and protect Americans from outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies," Greene said in her statement, adding, "The House should have been in session working everyday to fix this disaster, but instead America was forced fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle." It's been clear that Greene had a nasty feud brewing with Johnson. What comes as a bit of a surprise, though, is that Johnson may be a big reason why others are considering following in Greene's footsteps.