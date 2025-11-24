Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation Sparks Hate For Mike Johnson In Shady Twist
Amidst apparent chaos within the administration, one of the loudest and proudest MAGA representatives will be stepping down. On November 21, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress. Her announcement made it abundantly clear that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is partially to blame for her resignation. And from the sound of it, it seems like she isn't alone in this feeling.
Donald Trump and Greene's brutal feud has been heating up lately. And, based on the resignation statement she shared on X (formerly Twitter), it was clear that her mounting disappointment in Trump had reached a boiling point. But Trump wasn't the only person she laid blame on for the conditions that led her to leave her role. She also called out Johnson.
"During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own Speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save American healthcare and protect Americans from outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies," Greene said in her statement, adding, "The House should have been in session working everyday to fix this disaster, but instead America was forced fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle." It's been clear that Greene had a nasty feud brewing with Johnson. What comes as a bit of a surprise, though, is that Johnson may be a big reason why others are considering following in Greene's footsteps.
Other members of Congress may be contemplating resigning
Marjorie Taylor Greene's announcement was certainly big news on its own, but it might be more than that — it might be a sign of things to come. There may be other Republican lawmakers who are considering the possibility of calling it quits as well. In the wake of Greene's announcement, a senior House Republican told Punchbowl News, "This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen." They added, "More explosive early resignations are coming. It's a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out."
Evidently, this is bad news for the GOP and even worse news for Johnson, whose party seems ready to see him go. Just last week at the Capitol, Johnson told CNN correspondent Manu Raju, "[Greene] criticizes me all the time, but I work on unity in the party, and my encouragement of everybody is to get together" (via Huffpost). But from the sound of things, he's not doing too well with that.