Video Of Donald Trump's Strange Walk Reignites Health Speculation & MRI Concerns

The glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline have been mounting lately, and the latest has the internet buzzing. A video of Donald showing his grandson around the White House was likely meant to capture a heartwarming moment. Instead, though, it's the odd way he's walking that caught attention.

Yeah... this really looks like someone who just had a "very standard" MRI. Totally pic.twitter.com/IlHMMTO6n3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2025

On November 23, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to share some photos of her dad giving her 9-year-old son Theodore Kushner a special White House tour. This seemed to be a forced, somewhat awkward photo op, since the grandfather-grandson duo was wearing suits while throwing a football along the Presidential Walk of Fame. This photo op seemingly didn't go over quite as well as planned, thanks to one video of the event that's making the rounds on X. In the video, Donald is walking down the pathway with his grandson while showing him the portraits hanging in the Presidential Walk of Fame. Yet, it's hard to ignore that the controversial president seems to be dragging his foot or even subtly limping. This is raising some eyebrows, since just last month, his admission about his latest doctor's visit reignited rumors about his health. After what was said to be a routine check-up at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, Donald revealed that he had received an MRI. The very not-routine nature of an MRI had folks wondering if Donald is really as healthy as he claims.