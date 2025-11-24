Video Of Donald Trump's Strange Walk Reignites Health Speculation & MRI Concerns
The glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline have been mounting lately, and the latest has the internet buzzing. A video of Donald showing his grandson around the White House was likely meant to capture a heartwarming moment. Instead, though, it's the odd way he's walking that caught attention.
On November 23, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to share some photos of her dad giving her 9-year-old son Theodore Kushner a special White House tour. This seemed to be a forced, somewhat awkward photo op, since the grandfather-grandson duo was wearing suits while throwing a football along the Presidential Walk of Fame. This photo op seemingly didn't go over quite as well as planned, thanks to one video of the event that's making the rounds on X. In the video, Donald is walking down the pathway with his grandson while showing him the portraits hanging in the Presidential Walk of Fame. Yet, it's hard to ignore that the controversial president seems to be dragging his foot or even subtly limping. This is raising some eyebrows, since just last month, his admission about his latest doctor's visit reignited rumors about his health. After what was said to be a routine check-up at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, Donald revealed that he had received an MRI. The very not-routine nature of an MRI had folks wondering if Donald is really as healthy as he claims.
Netizens think Donald Trump's odd walk is a sign of something bigger
With suspicions high about Donald Trump's MRI, one X-user shared the video of him seemingly struggling to walk and sarcastically wrote: "Yeah... this really looks like someone who just had a 'very standard' MRI. Totally." "Don't forget the part where the doctor said it was the best results he's ever seen from an MRI... you know, something that any doctor would totally say," one commenter joked. "He needs a neurological evaluation by an independent neurophysician," another added. One commenter noted, "[I've] seen babies walk like that when they need a change."
One commenter pointed out that there may be other clues suggesting that Trump struggles with walking, writing: "He seems to sit behind his desk while others stand around him... Or he sits w/a world leader or visitor rather than do a stand up presser. I assumed it is because he can't stand for long periods of time." It's true that Trump often does seem to opt to sit whenever he can, even when it doesn't necessarily seem like the most natural choice, like when he is meeting with others in the Oval Office. Ultimately, though, if there is something wrong with Trump's walk, he and his team will surely keep it under wraps until they simply can't hide it anymore. And, based on this video, that could be sooner than we think.