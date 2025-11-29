How Michael J. Fox's Health Issues Have Impacted His Children
Michael J. Fox's life was forever changed when he received his tragic diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease; his children have grown up watching their father's health slowly decline. Fox married Tracy Pollan in 1988 and welcomed his son, Sam, in 1989. However, two years later, the "Back to the Future" star learned of his diagnosis at 29 years old. Still, Pollan and Fox continued to grow their beautiful family, welcoming twins Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995 and their gorgeous youngest daughter, Esmé, in 2001. Their children, now adults, have been by their dad's side every step of the way through his Parkinson's journey, which hasn't been easy.
During a November 2025 fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Pollan opened up to People about how Fox's illness has impacted their family. "It's hard for them, but they show up and you know, they're there for us," the mom of four said of her kids, whose support Pollan noted she relies on a lot of the time. Fortunately, Pollan and Fox's children were able to accept the diagnosis early on. "Michael was diagnosed before the girls were born and very, very early into Sam's life, so it's kind of all they know, really," said Pollan. The List spoke to an expert, who said that acceptance is the healthiest coping mechanism.
"When someone is ill, it's natural to want to make it better or solve the problem. But with chronic or progressive illness, accepting that there is no answer and allowing that to exist can do a lot," said Stephanie Wijkstrom, a licensed family therapist and CEO and founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh. "When you're not trying to change a person and are just witnessing their experience, that can give someone great peace."
Fox's children are 'better people' because of their dad's health struggles, according to Pollan
Though her husband's struggle with Parkinson's has brought plenty of hardship to the family, Tracy Pollan admitted that her and Michael J.Fox's four children developed good morals and a strong sense of character after living with their father's illness. "I do think that growing up with a parent who has a health challenge, it just brings out an empathy and protection naturally, and they've always been like that," Pollan told Page Six at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's November 2025 gala. The "Family Ties" actor has shown how her kids support their dad on social media. In a post for Father's Day on Instagram, Pollan posted photos of their big family, smiling ear to ear, gathered around Fox — a testament to how loved he truly is.
And while it is seemingly not the case for the Fox-Pollan family, Stephanie Wijkstrom explained that a caregiving role can be especially challenging for people who do not have good relationships with their family members. But taking care of a loved one, regardless of your relationship, is noble. "Showing up in some instances is something that you do for yourself as much as them because you know you are the kind of person who cares for others," Wijkstrom told The List. "Sometimes we care not because we owe someone something but because that's who we are."