Who Are Michael J Fox's Four Children?

Michael J. Fox may have reluctantly entered a second retirement in 2020 but, over the course of his celebrated career, the beloved actor has more than made his mark as a hero both onscreen and in real life. Fox's roles in 1980s classics like "Back to the Future" and "Teen Wolf" made him a teen heartthrob, he showed off his voice acting chops in flicks like "Stuart Little" and "Atlantis: the Lost Empire," and the actor has dedicated his life to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which Fox has sadly suffered from for more than half his life.

But the eighties icon's legacy is more than just Marty McFly or even The Michael J. Fox Foundation — it's also his four kids, all of whom Fox shares with his longtime wife and one-time "Family Ties" co-star Tracy Pollan. Their first child, and only son, was born around one year into their marriage. Fox's life-changing diagnosis came just two years later.

"We had talked about having more kids, and for a while there, every time I brought it up, she changed the subject," the actor sadly recalled to Good Housekeeping, during a 2009 interview. "And then one day we were watching Sam run through the bushes with one of his cousins, and Tracy turned to me and said, 'He'd be a great brother.' I knew then that she was ready to have more kids; that she trusted me [enough] to have more kids with me."

