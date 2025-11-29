Fashion Fails That Will Haunt Janet Jackson Forever

Even though Janet Jackson was too young to join The Jackson 5, she started dabbling in music at an early age. However, Jackson made her mark as an actor before she made her stunning transformation into music. Since she's spent most of her life in the public eye, we've gotten to see her fashion evolve. Early on, Jackson and her mother clashed over clothes, since Jackson preferred pants over dresses. Once the "Control" singer reached her later teens, the two appeared to compromise. For two 1983 awards shows, Jackson wore a ruffled red dress that was one of the most iconic red carpet looks of the 1980s, as well as a baby-pink suit with a red bow tie. "It was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager," she recalled to Allure in 2022. "Always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body, I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here."

Even so, Jackson hasn't always played it safe with her fashion choices. Throughout her career, she's experimented with some wild ensembles featuring feathers, sequins, and lots of fringe. While her preference for suits often shines through, Jackson has also rocked bodysuits, tulle dresses, and laid-back cargo pants. While many of her looks have been stunners, Jackson has occasionally gone overboard with clashing patterns or too much bling. Even worse, some of Jackson's outfits weren't able to handle the rigors of performance, leading to disastrous mishaps in front of an audience.