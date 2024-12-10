King Charles' Reported Advice For Prince William Hints He Feels Guilty About Princess Diana

No matter how old children get, parents will never stop offering unsolicited advice about work, romance, and life in general. This includes King Charles III with his oldest child, William, Prince of Wales. The father and son — as well as Charles' younger son, Prince Harry — have been through quite a lot over the past few decades, from rumored affairs and messy family feuds to losing Princess Diana in a car crash. Now, it seems like Charles is expressing guilt about how he treated his first wife, the mother of William and Harry.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told Fox News that Charles allegedly warned William to always put his family and marriage first. Charles said, "Don't make the mistakes that I made," according to Seward. "I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened."

Charles married Diana in 1981, but the couple shockingly divorced in 1996. Prior to marrying Diana, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met and started a romance that was cut short thanks to Charles' time in the Royal Navy, Fox News reported. Eventually, Charles and Camilla began an affair, something they could not hide from Diana.