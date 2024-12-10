King Charles' Reported Advice For Prince William Hints He Feels Guilty About Princess Diana
No matter how old children get, parents will never stop offering unsolicited advice about work, romance, and life in general. This includes King Charles III with his oldest child, William, Prince of Wales. The father and son — as well as Charles' younger son, Prince Harry — have been through quite a lot over the past few decades, from rumored affairs and messy family feuds to losing Princess Diana in a car crash. Now, it seems like Charles is expressing guilt about how he treated his first wife, the mother of William and Harry.
Royal author Ingrid Seward told Fox News that Charles allegedly warned William to always put his family and marriage first. Charles said, "Don't make the mistakes that I made," according to Seward. "I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened."
Charles married Diana in 1981, but the couple shockingly divorced in 1996. Prior to marrying Diana, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met and started a romance that was cut short thanks to Charles' time in the Royal Navy, Fox News reported. Eventually, Charles and Camilla began an affair, something they could not hide from Diana.
Does this mean King Charles and Prince William's feud is over?
It's interesting that King Charles III is allegedly telling Willam, Prince of Wales this now, decades after the events in question unfolded. William has been married to Catherine, Princess of Wales since 2011 and the couple have three children together. There have been Prince William affair rumors in the past, but nothing came of them.
Recently, it seems that William has added himself to his father's feud list, joining brother Prince Harry. Reports allege that the heir to the throne is in a power struggle with his father. In November 2024, William told The Times he plans to operate differently when he is king. "To give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like," William said. "So it's more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people."
While he's not directly shading his father's approach to the monarchy, people are reading between the lines and looking for subtext. However, maybe this heart-to-heart between father and son is the first step at overcoming any feud. After all, a royal family insider did recently reveal that the famous British family is just as dysfunctional as other households.