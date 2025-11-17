Sophie Grégoire's Heartbreakingly Candid Response To Ex Justin Trudeau's Katy Perry Romance
There's nothing worse than trying to get over an ex, only to then see that they've moved on with someone new — as if the years of love and dedication put into the relationship could be easily overridden by a new squeeze. That's what Sophie Grégoire is dealing with right now, having to watch her ex-husband, Justin Trudeau, date Katy Perry. Honestly, she should consider getting with Perry's ex, Orlando Bloom. That'd really throw things for a loop! But for now, Grégoire is simply coping as best she can.
In November 2025, the mother of three went on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast and discussed Trudeau's relationship with the pop star. Host Arlene Dickinson commented on how public Trudeau is being with his new relationship and expressed that she didn't understand how Grégoire could remain composed about it. "I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Grégoire shared. "I'm very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers." She then explained that although she couldn't really do anything about what her ex does, she could control how she reacted to the situation, which seemed to be empowering for her.
However, Grégoire admitted she wasn't just bebopping through life feeling carefree. She allowed herself to feel her emotions and let them out in the forms of sobbing, yelling, and even laughing. But then she picked herself up and didn't permit herself to linger in that mindset. "It's your choice to see that and be like, how am I going to let that affect my happiness?" Grégoire said.
Sophie Grégoire is now putting herself first
This isn't the first time Sophie Grégoire has opened up about how she's coping with Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's age-gap relationship. In October 2025, she spoke with The Toronto Star, sharing how difficult it was for her to see those photos of Trudeau and Perry kissing that were published by the Daily Mail. "I'm a type of woman who equips myself, works on myself, and tries my best. I'm so imperfect and I don't have it all together," she revealed.
Grégoire also noted that she limits her time on social media and makes sure she's not going down dark rabbit holes. "Will this serve me? Will this make me become a better person?" she admitted to asking herself. "[If] yes, I'm willing to face it, even if it's difficult. If it's no, I discard it."
Thankfully, she hasn't let her breakup bog her down. In fact, Grégoire has blossomed after the divorce, getting to focus more on projects that suit her lifestyle and passions, instead of constantly having to play the role of the dutiful wife of the former Canadian prime minister. So, let Trudeau canoodle with Perry on a yacht; Grégoire is in her phoenix era.