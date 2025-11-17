Sophie Grégoire's Heartbreakingly Candid Response To Ex Justin Trudeau's Katy Perry Romance

There's nothing worse than trying to get over an ex, only to then see that they've moved on with someone new — as if the years of love and dedication put into the relationship could be easily overridden by a new squeeze. That's what Sophie Grégoire is dealing with right now, having to watch her ex-husband, Justin Trudeau, date Katy Perry. Honestly, she should consider getting with Perry's ex, Orlando Bloom. That'd really throw things for a loop! But for now, Grégoire is simply coping as best she can.

In November 2025, the mother of three went on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast and discussed Trudeau's relationship with the pop star. Host Arlene Dickinson commented on how public Trudeau is being with his new relationship and expressed that she didn't understand how Grégoire could remain composed about it. "I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Grégoire shared. "I'm very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers." She then explained that although she couldn't really do anything about what her ex does, she could control how she reacted to the situation, which seemed to be empowering for her.

However, Grégoire admitted she wasn't just bebopping through life feeling carefree. She allowed herself to feel her emotions and let them out in the forms of sobbing, yelling, and even laughing. But then she picked herself up and didn't permit herself to linger in that mindset. "It's your choice to see that and be like, how am I going to let that affect my happiness?" Grégoire said.