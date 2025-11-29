Taylor Swift Isn't Beating The Mar-A-Lago Face Allegations In These Photos
Overfilled lips, taut skin, frozen brows, and contour-heavy makeup associated with the Trump women who started the Mar-a-Lago face have claimed another famous countenance. Taylor Swift's heavily aestheticized appearance and plastic-looking facial features have recently sparked conversations about the singer becoming more like a MAGA figure as opposed to a liberal crooner who has sung about misogyny, feminism, and LGBTQ+ support. Taylor Swift has been subject to tons of plastic surgery rumors over the years, but in late 2025, there was no doubt. Following her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in October and a subsequent interview with Apple Music, the singer's dramatic transformation was apparent, and leans way too into the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic.
Side-by-side photos of Taylor Swift don't do anything to stop the plastic surgery speculation. Examining Swift's look from "The Graham Norton Show," a few observations stand out as being too similar to the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend. First, her high-arched eyebrows are a telltale sign of Botox or other brow-lifting procedures. Paired with that are her incredibly fuller cheeks and plumper lips, which point to filler. Another difference is Swift's smile, as it seems more restrained from having "pillow face" — the result of too much filler. The Grammy winner used to beam and emote more freely in public appearances, but on Norton's talk show, her expression was a lot more static.
A few days after "The Graham Norton Show" aired, Swift's Mar-a-Lago face was evident again. Apple Music posted an interview with Swift where her taut, restricted face was too obvious to ignore. Following a joke that interviewer Zane Lowe made, Swift could barely move her mouth as she let out a laugh, once again indicating that her frozen face is linked to drastic cosmetic procedures not unlike those of women in the Trump circle.
What fans are saying about Taylor Swift's Mar-a-Lago face
A few days after "The Graham Norton Show" and Apple Music interview, netizens zoomed in on Taylor Swift's MAGA-inspired new look. "The reason why I'm calling this a Mar-a-Lago face ... Matt Gaetz showed up at the RNC looking like this last year," said TikToker wiggleboxstudio while pointing to an image of the politician with dramatically high brows and resembling none other than The Grinch. "When they do stuff like this to their face ... it is a flaunt of wealth," the TikToker continued.
Furthermore, an entire Reddit thread dedicated to Taylor Swift's "MAGA aesthetic" was lively with debates about "The Man" singer "switching sides" in politics and becoming a tradwife. "She doesn't even look like herself anymore ... I don't think there's an original, untouched part of her face left," one Redditor commented. Swifties quickly clapped back in the thread saying, "This is a really weak argument ... She doesn't dress like the MAGA crowd at all. She looks the same as she always has."
Meanwhile a Facebook post by Lmao Mommy featuring a screenshot of Swift during the Apple Music interview claimed that she was "morphing into MAGA." The post prompted dozens of comments from fans asserting that the singer was merely surviving off "little sleep" or just had an "off day."