5 Rumors About King Charles We Couldn't Ignore
King Charles III's controversial past has frequently caused him to become the subject of some of the wildest rumors surrounding the British royal family. In the months preceding his bombshell split announcement from Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1992, the media was overrun with stories about infidelity on both sides. Some reports even suggested that the future monarch had cheated on the princess with Camilla Parker Bowles, which was all but confirmed the following year when an Australian magazine shared a transcript of an intimate phone call between the two from 1989.
In the exchange, which infamously was colloquially known as both "Tampongate" and "Camillagate," the king joked that he wanted to be reborn as a pair of his reported mistress' underwear. Despite everything, Charles only referred to Camilla as a "great friend" during a 1994 TV interview (via YouTube). However, when Charles was directly asked if he was faithful to Diana, he answered, "Yes, until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried." We learned that Charles had actually started cheating on Diana with Camilla in 1986 through the 1994 biography, "Prince of Wales."
Meanwhile, the late Princess of Wales confirmed the long-standing rumor that she had been unfaithful in their marriage too during her own 1995 BBC "Newsnight" interview. Additionally, she also confirmed that her husband had indeed cheated on her with Camilla. Diana acknowledged how heartbreaking it was to find out about Charles' infidelity, confessing that it caused her to develop bulimia and a sense of worthlessness, per PBS. And, in the following decades, Charles dealt with tons of other eyebrow-raising rumors that only tainted his reputation even further.
King Charles III and Prince William are supposedly locked in a power struggle
In December 2023, royal rumors suggesting that King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, were feuding over the throne emerged. At the time, a confidant of the Prince of Wales informed the Daily Beast that he hoped his father would let him have greater decision-making powers as he grew older. However, another source warned that William's power grab may not bode well for his ongoing relationship with his father, who is "allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety."
Unfortunately, it didn't seem like the royals worked out their power struggle. In November 2024, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Charles had been vying for the throne for so long that he refused to let his cancer diagnosis deter him from executing his vision for the monarchy. However, William apparently didn't understand Charles' drive quite the same way and had already started planning for the day he would sit on the throne.
The Prince of Wales has already publicly made it clear that he intends to give the monarchy a bit of a makeover when he takes the reins. While addressing the British press during a visit to Cape Town, William shared his plans. "I'm trying to do it differently, and I'm trying to do it for my generation," he confirmed, per The Independent. "To give you more [of] an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'R' in the royal."
Did Charles and Camilla have a secret baby when they were teens?
King Charles III has been plagued by secret baby rumors numerous times over the years. Speaking to 7News Australia in 2021, Simon Dorante-Day, a Queensland native who was born in the UK, claimed that his real parents were Charles and Queen Camilla. According to Simon, the royal couple covertly welcomed him in 1966 when they were still teenagers and Camilla raised him in secret until he was eight months old. Then, everyone decided to hand Simon over to Winifred Bowlden, an employee of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose daughter, Karen Day, became his adoptive mother.
Simon even claimed that his grandmother had told him in no uncertain terms that he was Camilla and Charles' child. A historian further stoked the rumors by pointing out the discrepancies in his birth certificate — like the fact that the biological parents' names were supposedly fake. In November 2024, Simon shared a Facebook post depicting his many physical resemblances to Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry.
After pointing them out, he wrote, "A 4-way Paternity test is the only way to resolve this issue once and for all." Simon continued, "The truth of the game that has been played by the Monarchy, the Government, and the Establishment for 58 years needs to be exposed." Meanwhile, in a February 2024 7News Australia interview, Simon claimed his case was strengthened by the fact that the royal family hadn't made any attempts to dispel his claims.
His health issues could secretly be taking a major toll on the king
On February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer and would be stepping away from public duties as he received treatment. The next month, an insider admitted to InTouch Weekly that Charles' health issues were taking a big toll behind the scenes. "King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," they disclosed.
In April, another source shared a similar sentiment with the Daily Beast, additionally revealing that palace staff were consistently reviewing and making minor alterations to Operation Menai Bridge, the document that lists out the plans for the monarch's funeral. However, just a day later, Charles shut down ongoing chatter about his health with a calculated move. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared that doctors had given the royal the green light to take on a few more public engagements.
Although he went on to make appearances as promised, they didn't quell concerns about his health. In fact, the king's appearance at Garter Day in June led a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, to create a side-by-side comparison of Charles' transformation since his cancer diagnosis, and it was a real gut punch. Then, in January 2025, an insider informed New Idea Magazine that although the monarch had no desire to abdicate, his cancer was making it tougher for him to continue on as he initially planned.
Charles and Camilla's relationship may not be as strong as it seems
Over the years, we have spotted several signs that King Charles III and Queen Camilla's marriage is on the rocks. In 2010, for instance, an insider dished to The Mirror that the royal couple had come to be known as "The Glums" because they seemed so deeply unhappy together. In fact, things had apparently got so bad that Camilla wanted to be away from her husband as much as possible, so she typically stayed at Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire. Around the same time, another source divulged to the Daily Mail that Charles wasn't supportive of his wife after she fractured her leg after falling while hillwalking.
Whenever somebody inquired about Camilla's health, Charles started complaining about "How inconvenient it was that she was in plaster and had to use a wheelchair because she couldn't go with him to this and that, and how it was making everything so difficult for him." Although the couple didn't show many signs of discord at the time, at least publicly, it seems like keeping their marital issues under wraps only got harder.
Charles grew frustrated waiting around for the queen consort as she chatted with people at Wrexham, and told his aides to urge his wife to get a move on. Later, body language expert Judi James told Express that "Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here." She elaborated that he had disrespected Camilla by only referring to her as "she" and proved they had likely argued about it several times through his body language.
He is reportedly jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton
In royal expert Katie Nicholl's 2022 book, "The New Royals," we learned the real reason King Charles III was allegedly jealous of Catherine, Princess of Wales. According to Nicholl, the British monarch was annoyed by the fact that Kate Middleton's impeccable fashion sense generally took greater precedence in the press than his work, which Charles deemed to be more important. Meanwhile, in November 2024, an Us Weekly source claimed that the king was envious of William, Prince of Wales' popularity, too, since it reminded him of how the luminous Princess Diana eclipsed him constantly. Likewise, an insider asserted to the Daily Beast that Prince William should take notes from Queen Camilla on how to tone down his personality around Charles to avoid catching his ire even further.
In 2023, Clive Irving, author of "The Last Queen," told Express that Charles felt as if his eldest son would always have a better finger on the pulse about the nation's feelings than he ever could. "They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of other people stealing his limelight," the royal author continued. "He's worked out a deal now, whereby William and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight." Needless to say, the monarch generally got over half of their shared spotlight percentage. It's worth noting that Prince Harry offered a similarly ruthless portrayal of Charles in "Spare" by claiming that he and Camilla had spread stories about William and Kate in the press for their own gain.