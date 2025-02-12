5 Rumors About King Charles We Couldn't Ignore

King Charles III's controversial past has frequently caused him to become the subject of some of the wildest rumors surrounding the British royal family. In the months preceding his bombshell split announcement from Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1992, the media was overrun with stories about infidelity on both sides. Some reports even suggested that the future monarch had cheated on the princess with Camilla Parker Bowles, which was all but confirmed the following year when an Australian magazine shared a transcript of an intimate phone call between the two from 1989.

Advertisement

In the exchange, which infamously was colloquially known as both "Tampongate" and "Camillagate," the king joked that he wanted to be reborn as a pair of his reported mistress' underwear. Despite everything, Charles only referred to Camilla as a "great friend" during a 1994 TV interview (via YouTube). However, when Charles was directly asked if he was faithful to Diana, he answered, "Yes, until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried." We learned that Charles had actually started cheating on Diana with Camilla in 1986 through the 1994 biography, "Prince of Wales."

Meanwhile, the late Princess of Wales confirmed the long-standing rumor that she had been unfaithful in their marriage too during her own 1995 BBC "Newsnight" interview. Additionally, she also confirmed that her husband had indeed cheated on her with Camilla. Diana acknowledged how heartbreaking it was to find out about Charles' infidelity, confessing that it caused her to develop bulimia and a sense of worthlessness, per PBS. And, in the following decades, Charles dealt with tons of other eyebrow-raising rumors that only tainted his reputation even further.

Advertisement