Photos Of Taylor Swift That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
Taylor Swift has been subjected to a lot of plastic surgery rumors over the years, with her rise to fame — and aging — unfolding before the public eye. When the pop star first entered the stage of celebrity stardom at only 16 years old, her image was closely associated with her big blonde curls and girlish looks, but as she matured, Swift's changing face spurred plastic surgery speculation. The theorizing seemingly reached a head when the "Eras Tour" singer joined the couch of guests on the "Graham Norton Show" during her press tour for "The Life of a Showgirl."
🚨| Taylor Swift at The Graham Norton Show. pic.twitter.com/cMRvnNrwAu
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2025
Filler accusations spread like wildfire online ahead of "The Life Of A Showgirl" release, especially with the "Cruel Summer" singer's lifted brow look and fuller cheek appearance. As the internet questioned Swift's changing image, cosmetic surgery professionals didn't let the apparent differences go unnoticed either. Dr. Gary Linkov, one of the top three plastic surgeons in the United States, shared his breakdown of Swift's new appearance on his Instagram, noting possible use of Botox and facial filler. As her image has been even more scrutinized by the media since her sharp-like features from her guest spot on the talk show, the star's natural good looks from her initial sparks of fame have become a great source of nostalgia.
Swift's girl next door look of 2006
Arriving at the CMT Awards in 2006, the young singer, fresh off her release of her debut album "Taylor Swift," wore a white dress with her messy collection of curls. The simple look clung closely to the then-country star's naturally good looks.
Her light touches of makeup gave way for her beauty to be showcased by her almond-shaped eyes and pink lips. The "Our Song" singer's tan skin was complemented perfectly by her bright blonde locks, which, with their untamed appearance, continued the trend of natural beauty over total glam.
The pop queen's soft complexion and sweet smile of 2007
Taylor Swift's musical debut led her to the 2007 50th Annual Grammy Nominations ceremony. She took a sharp turn from her backyard, country-girl image with a thicker makeup look, sporting black eyeliner and eyeshadow. This look drew attention to her stunning blue eyes and blonde, slightly arched brows.
The light touches of her orange-pink blush colored her cheeks perfectly with a simple tie to her soft pink lips and flaunted her clear complexion. The gentle smile that the young pop star flashed toward the camera was the cherry on top.
Swift's 2008 red carpet look that highlighted her natural beauty
Two years later, in 2008, she walked the CMT Awards carpet once again, this time with a little more polish to her look and a second album under her belt. Her curls were more defined, her makeup more mature, and her dress warmer than her first walk at the show.
Looking like a Barbie brought to life, the singer's chicer appearance gave her an effortlessly model-like look. From her perfectly shaped eyebrows to the glowing highlights of her cheeks and nose, Taylor Swift's award show get-up reads as totally sophisticated and incredibly complementary to her raw beauty.
2009 candid pic captured Swift's bare-face beauty
A completely candid snap of the performer from 2009, as she walked the streets of Los Angeles at night, proved her straightforward appearance. With a loose ponytail holding back her bouncy curls and a light layer of makeup on, Taylor Swift's looks take center stage.
The flush of her cheeks and nose added a natural pigmentation to the singer's complexion, creating an organic contour that complemented her rosy lip. The 2009 image also captured the singer's angular facial structure, giving her a sharp jawline and high cheeks, which harmonized with her sharp brow.
Natural curls and big smiles is so Swift
As part of First Lady Michelle Obama's 2010 Let's Move campaign, Taylor Swift posed for a photo at the NFL's Play 60 event. Swift's mane of frizzy blonde locks made for a perfect accessory to her beaming smile and effortlessly ushered the singer's image toward her "Speak Now" era.
Her wide grin highlighted her rounded cheeks and button nose, not to mention the way it gave the singer an overall glowing complexion. The warm and layered coloring of her hair added dimension to her curls while bringing warmth to her paler skin.
The singer's 2011 red carpet glam was a moment to die for
In attendance at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty, the "Look What You Made Me Do" performer's image featured what has since become her go-to makeup look. With the heavy lash look and rich red lip, Taylor Swift is utterly stunning.
Her short hair, much warmer than her bright yellow blonde look from years past, added some maturity to her look. The thick lashes elegantly framed her bright blue eyes, and her gold dress mirrored the tone of her hair, drawing attention to her unblemished, soft complexion.
The pop star's straight hair proved she's a blonde bombshell in 2012
The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards saw a whole new side of Taylor Swift. The introduction of her iconic bangs and a shocking straightened look from the singer gave the "Eras Tour" performer a totally grown image.
It's so easy to mistake Swift for a model rather than a pop icon with her glassy skin and polished look. The 2012 photo showcases a completely new Swift, one that has become synonymous with her image in 2025, and proved her ability to pull off both her natural looks and her total red-carpet moments.
Swift flashes her smile on the 2013 Billboard Music Awards carpet
After winning four awards at the American Music Awards in 2013, the "Red" singer posed in the press room with quite the armful. Flashing a wide smile behind her many trophies, the performer gave audiences a new look to fawn over.
With a choppy, layered haircut and softer makeup accompanying her dark-rimmed eyes, Taylor Swift brought focus to her slender baby blues and her dimples. The hairstyle was a complete changeup for the singer, but the rich tone and layers added a playful seriousness to her public image.
Her more mature look in 2015 had her aging like fine wine
Taylor Swift donned a shorter hair look for her appearance on the carpet for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. The award-winning singer's tan skin and sharp features created a look fit for the beach.
The tossed hair, smokey eye, and pink lip took elements from Swift's girlhood and elevated them to reflect her matured age. The wispy bangs and short choppy layers perfectly framed her face, bringing attention to her angular features and captivating eyes.
Even in 2016, glimpses of Swift's youth shine through
Snapped on the streets of New York in 2016, Taylor Swift smiled up through her short bob of curls with a gentle look about her. The casual outfit and laid-back appearance exemplified the way her looks could take a plain fit and elevate it to model status.
The way her cheeks rounded from her soft smile, touched with a light blush, gave the singer a sweet and enhanced image. She strutted down the sidewalk with an outfit familiar to many, many closets, but somehow made it all look so chic.