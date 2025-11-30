Photos Of Taylor Swift That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

Taylor Swift has been subjected to a lot of plastic surgery rumors over the years, with her rise to fame — and aging — unfolding before the public eye. When the pop star first entered the stage of celebrity stardom at only 16 years old, her image was closely associated with her big blonde curls and girlish looks, but as she matured, Swift's changing face spurred plastic surgery speculation. The theorizing seemingly reached a head when the "Eras Tour" singer joined the couch of guests on the "Graham Norton Show" during her press tour for "The Life of a Showgirl."

🚨| Taylor Swift at The Graham Norton Show. pic.twitter.com/cMRvnNrwAu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2025

Filler accusations spread like wildfire online ahead of "The Life Of A Showgirl" release, especially with the "Cruel Summer" singer's lifted brow look and fuller cheek appearance. As the internet questioned Swift's changing image, cosmetic surgery professionals didn't let the apparent differences go unnoticed either. Dr. Gary Linkov, one of the top three plastic surgeons in the United States, shared his breakdown of Swift's new appearance on his Instagram, noting possible use of Botox and facial filler. As her image has been even more scrutinized by the media since her sharp-like features from her guest spot on the talk show, the star's natural good looks from her initial sparks of fame have become a great source of nostalgia.