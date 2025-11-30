Jarring Photos Of Scott Disick's Weight Loss Show How His Face Has Changed
Scott Disick was only 24 years old when he was introduced to the world as Kourtney Kardashian's playboy boyfriend on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007. One long, on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney — and a slew of flings after their final split — later, Disick has had quite an evolution since his early "Kardashian" days. However, his biggest change has to do with his appearance. Disick took part in one of the many reality TV weight loss transformations that had us staring. Beginning in 2022, the Talentless founder lost a significant amount of weight, to the point that people thought he looked worryingly gaunt.
The side-by-side photos above reveal how much Disick's face changed between 2022 and 2024. In the more recent image on the right, from a June 2024 Instagram reel, his eyes look slightly sunken, and his cheeks are much more hollow, which are features that are correlated with "Ozempic face" — we've even had an expert weigh in on the worst cases. A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted an even more drastic side-by-side comparison, warning about the speculated dangers of overusing the weight loss drug. For a long time during his weight loss journey, it wasn't confirmed if Disick had been using a GLP-1 medication. However, a clip from an early 2025 "Kardashians" episode revealed the truth.
Disick accidentally exposed his Mounjaro use
During a Season 6 episode of "The Kardashians," which aired in February 2025, Khloé Kardashian FaceTimed Scott Disick to let him know that the secret was out: everyone knew he had been using a weight loss drug (via YouTube). Cut to an old clip from a Season 5 episode, where Disick was showing Kardashian his health-ified fridge, and the cameras caught a box of Mounjaro — one of the many brands of injectable diabetes medication that can promote weight loss — in the door compartment. Disick had a hilarious face of realization while on the phone with Kardashian, before saying, "Oh, f**k me running!"
Ultimately, the media personality said he's not ashamed that he used the weight loss drug. It was one of the steps Disick took to feel healthier after a 2022 car accident left him severely injured, leading to some of Disick's health problems. "Everything has changed in my life, like I haven't been able to run around, I've gained weight," said the "Flip It Like Disick" alum on a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Entertainment Tonight). He may have gone a little overboard with Mounjaro. However, Disick had a much healthier appearance in photos and videos on his Instagram from 2025, which is a good sign that he figured out what works for him.