Jarring Photos Of Scott Disick's Weight Loss Show How His Face Has Changed

Scott Disick was only 24 years old when he was introduced to the world as Kourtney Kardashian's playboy boyfriend on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007. One long, on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney — and a slew of flings after their final split — later, Disick has had quite an evolution since his early "Kardashian" days. However, his biggest change has to do with his appearance. Disick took part in one of the many reality TV weight loss transformations that had us staring. Beginning in 2022, the Talentless founder lost a significant amount of weight, to the point that people thought he looked worryingly gaunt.

The side-by-side photos above reveal how much Disick's face changed between 2022 and 2024. In the more recent image on the right, from a June 2024 Instagram reel, his eyes look slightly sunken, and his cheeks are much more hollow, which are features that are correlated with "Ozempic face" — we've even had an expert weigh in on the worst cases. A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted an even more drastic side-by-side comparison, warning about the speculated dangers of overusing the weight loss drug. For a long time during his weight loss journey, it wasn't confirmed if Disick had been using a GLP-1 medication. However, a clip from an early 2025 "Kardashians" episode revealed the truth.