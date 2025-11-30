Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent & His Husband Live A Lavish Life

Serving as the treasury secretary in President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet, Scott Bessent has made history in more ways than one. For starters, Bessent is one of the first openly gay men to serve in the White House cabinet, while the first was Pete Buttigieg, who married Chasten Glezman in June 2018. That's not the only thing that makes Bessent an unusual MAGA member; he was also the chief investment officer for George Soros, a democrat that Trump believes is funding a movement against him.

During his time with Soros, Bessent became a multi-millionaire, ensuring a luxurious life for him, his husband, and their two children. According to Forbes, Bessent is worth roughly $600 million, which has allowed him to dabble in real estate. He has bought and sold many high-end historical homes, including the $12.5 million mansion in Georgetown where he's been working during the second Trump administration.

Bessent and his husband, John Freeman, had two children — Cole and Caroline – via surrogate, and they seem to be living in the lap of luxury as well, attending different boarding schools in England. Cole studies at Eton College in Windsor, where both Prince William and Prince Harry went to school. Perhaps that's related to Bessent's friendship with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as a lavish life obviously includes some friends in high places. However, Bessent's journey to the good life has been hard-fought.