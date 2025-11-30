Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent & His Husband Live A Lavish Life
Serving as the treasury secretary in President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet, Scott Bessent has made history in more ways than one. For starters, Bessent is one of the first openly gay men to serve in the White House cabinet, while the first was Pete Buttigieg, who married Chasten Glezman in June 2018. That's not the only thing that makes Bessent an unusual MAGA member; he was also the chief investment officer for George Soros, a democrat that Trump believes is funding a movement against him.
During his time with Soros, Bessent became a multi-millionaire, ensuring a luxurious life for him, his husband, and their two children. According to Forbes, Bessent is worth roughly $600 million, which has allowed him to dabble in real estate. He has bought and sold many high-end historical homes, including the $12.5 million mansion in Georgetown where he's been working during the second Trump administration.
Bessent and his husband, John Freeman, had two children — Cole and Caroline – via surrogate, and they seem to be living in the lap of luxury as well, attending different boarding schools in England. Cole studies at Eton College in Windsor, where both Prince William and Prince Harry went to school. Perhaps that's related to Bessent's friendship with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as a lavish life obviously includes some friends in high places. However, Bessent's journey to the good life has been hard-fought.
Scott Bessent worked hard to accrue astonishing wealth
Hailing from Conway, South Carolina, Scott Bessent grew up with a father struggling to stay financially afloat. When Homer Bessent fell on hard times, Scott recalled witnessing family furniture being repossessed and shifted his life goals towards a more stable future. After attending Yale in 1980, Scott interned for money manager Jim Rogers, who eventually introduced Bessent to George Soros in 1991. After helping Soros make $1 billion by betting against the British pound in 1992, Bessent set out on his own to dabble in hedge funds in 2000. However, the hedge funds didn't work out, so Scott pivoted to teaching economic history at his alma mater.
After marrying John Freeman in 2011, Bessent's wealth only ballooned, though his real estate dealings have had their ups and downs. According to Realtor.com, Bessent has had a penchant for finding historic properties, properly maintaining them, and then selling them — sometimes losing millions in the process.
Bessent and his family resided in a stunning estate referred to as the "Pink Palace" in Charleston, South Carolina, which used to be a bank and was built in the late 1700s. He has since sold the Pink Palace for $18.25 million (plus an additional $3 million for some of its furnishings); he bought it for $6.5 million in 2016. Even while most of America is suffering from massive wealth inequality and inflation, Bessent's finances have continued to provide him and his family the stability he longed for as a child — and then some.