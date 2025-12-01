Jennifer Siebel Newsom's Takedown Of Trump Proved She's Just As Brutal As Husband Gavin
The wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has shown that she has just as sharp a tongue as her husband. During a Proposition 50 press conference in November 2025, in a speech that went viral, Siebel Newsom knocked President Donald Trump down a peg. "I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader," she told the crowd (via X, formerly Twitter), adding, "He's a con artist, a predator, a malignant narcissist-in-chief. And the worst president in our nation's history." She also called Trump weak, a cheater, and accused him of using the presidency to line the pockets of the Trump dynasty. As Siebel Newsom spoke, the pride was evident on her husband's face.
Gavin Newsom and his team have been trolling Trump on social media, adopting the president's diction and affinity for all caps when writing the governor's social media posts. And his wife seems to be following in his footsteps. Siebel Newsom has previously shown that she's not afraid to stand up to the president when she called him out in March 2025 for allowing tech billionaires "unchecked" power, per Politico, referring to Elon Musk and his colleagues as a "tech oligarchy." "There's a tech oligarchy running our country right now that is unchecked, where there's no accountability and transparency," Siebert Newsom argued during a panel discussion.
Gavin Newsom has been using social media to get under Donald Trump's skin
Gavin Newsom has shown that, when it comes to trading insults on social media, two can play the game. He's brutally humbled Vice President JD Vance with scathing posts and there have been signs that Newsom's brutal roasts have knocked Trump off his high horse. The governor grabbed the public's attention when his social media account, @GovPressOffice, started posting in a style very similar to Trump's. Republicans didn't like it, and MAGA fans deemed the posts ridiculous, seemingly not realizing that in doing so, they were criticizing those of their leader as well.
Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino fell into this trap, calling Newsom out on "Fox & Friends." "If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself. He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious," she said (via Politico). White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson took to X to voice some criticism of her own. "The all caps tweets from Newsom's team are very weird and not at all funny," she penned.
When Newsom was asked about his new online strategy, he responded, "I've changed. The facts have changed; we [Democrats] need to change, and we need to stand up to this authoritarian" (via X). He proceeded to call Trump an "invasive species," noting that he has respect for the Republican Party, but that Trump is a threat. "He is something altogether different," Newsom warned.