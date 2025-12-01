Jennifer Siebel Newsom's Takedown Of Trump Proved She's Just As Brutal As Husband Gavin

Gavin Newsom has shown that, when it comes to trading insults on social media, two can play the game. He's brutally humbled Vice President JD Vance with scathing posts and there have been signs that Newsom's brutal roasts have knocked Trump off his high horse. The governor grabbed the public's attention when his social media account, @GovPressOffice, started posting in a style very similar to Trump's. Republicans didn't like it, and MAGA fans deemed the posts ridiculous, seemingly not realizing that in doing so, they were criticizing those of their leader as well.

Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino fell into this trap, calling Newsom out on "Fox & Friends." "If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself. He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious," she said (via Politico). White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson took to X to voice some criticism of her own. "The all caps tweets from Newsom's team are very weird and not at all funny," she penned.

When Newsom was asked about his new online strategy, he responded, "I've changed. The facts have changed; we [Democrats] need to change, and we need to stand up to this authoritarian" (via X). He proceeded to call Trump an "invasive species," noting that he has respect for the Republican Party, but that Trump is a threat. "He is something altogether different," Newsom warned.