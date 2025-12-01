Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Reportedly Weren't Shy About Their Affair While Filming Wicked

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's controversial relationship has taken over headlines almost as much as their promo for the "Wicked" movies. Meeting on the set of "Wicked", the couple was both already married when they allegedly started their affair, Slater having just welcomed a son with his wife Lilly Jay. Thus, the beginning of their relationship became riddled with rumors, secrecy, and shame as the internet speculated about the actors' seemingly close connection to one another. Since their first introduction on set, Grande and Slater have split from their partners and announced their relationship. As "Wicked: For Good" makes its release in theaters in November 2025, an insider spoke with The Daily Mail and revealed that the pair were not keeping their cheating quiet on set during the first film's 2022 production.

"They were sloppy on set," the source told the publication, "They were seen being all over each other." This description of the actors' shameless behavior on set further digs the couple's public grave as the announcement of their relationship, and subsequent essay from Jay, cast Grande and Slater in a light filtered with betrayal and controversy. If the claim is true, Grande, who has a history of cheating with partners, perpetuates the image of a homewrecker that has been stapled onto her pop star persona. The source continued, "They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March]," before Slater and Grande divorced their partners.