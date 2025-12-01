Unfiltered Photos Of Ariana Grande Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

Ariana Grande has undergone a complete evolution from a young Nickelodeon star to America's favorite good witch on the silver screen in "Wicked." But anyone who's been in the spotlight and attended as many Hollywood events as the Grammy winner is bound to make some mistakes with their glam. Some of Grande's makeup fails have been obvious, but others require a more subtle eye for detail. Grande has her own makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty, which, maybe surprisingly, means she's more prone to mistakes — she's perhaps more inclined to take risks with her makeup looks than stars who don't dabble in the cosmetics business.

"I think makeup is about self-expression. It's not about following trends per se," Grande told Glamour in 2022 when speaking about her beauty line. "The point of it is to express yourself and feel beautiful. It's personal," she shared. In the interview, the "thank u, next" singer said she loves 1960s pastel makeup shades and favors a cut crease. Since she's not worried about trends, she's likely also unbothered by her makeup mistakes, especially the ones that require a zoom and a keen eye. But unfortunately for her, that won't scrub the evidence off the internet.