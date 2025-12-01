Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Lavish Home Renovations Are Disgustingly Out Of Touch

It wasn't just the outdoor area of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Florida home that got revamped; the interior of the residence is practically brand-new, considering the extreme makeover they gave it. While the exact details and photos of their indoor renovations are scarce, nearly all the rooms, likely including the mansion's six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, got the teardown treatment and remade according to the couple's preferences, which would have definitely cost them a pretty penny. (Based on their choices for their outdoor decor and amenities, we wouldn't be surprised if their newly revamped rooms featured imported flooring, custom furniture, and top-of-the-line appliances.) Among their expensive renovations was the transformation of the garage into a home gym, which they apparently wanted to be well-protected since they equipped it with $103,000 heavy-duty doors.

While spending likely upwards of $100 million on one house is certainly eyebrow-raising enough, what makes this whole thing even more out of touch (aside from the fact that they chose to settle down in an area so exclusive it was nicknamed "Billionaire Bunker") is that this estate isn't even Jeff and Lauren's forever home. The Amazon cofounder bought two other neighboring properties on Indian Creek for a total of $147 million, with the goal of tearing the existing structures down and building a much larger mansion that would span the two lots. However, planning and construction had not yet started as of November 2025, so it's unclear how much bigger exactly this home will be. Who knows? Jeff might be looking to surpass his other behemoth of a property: his record-setting $165 million estate in Beverly Hills, California.