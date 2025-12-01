Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Lavish Home Renovations Are Disgustingly Out Of Touch
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott did wonders for her reputation by splitting from him, but the same can't be said for the Amazon co-founder. While Scott has been giving away billions of dollars to nonprofit organizations since their divorce, the tech mogul and his second wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have not endeared themselves to the public with their billionaire behavior. When they're not spending time aboard Jeff's $500 million superyacht, the pair could often be seen at high-profile events such as movie premieres and the Met Gala. They missed the latter in 2025, however, to get ready for their Italian wedding. Jeff and Lauren's $50 million nuptials not only ended up low-key boring for their celebrity guests but also sparked protests from Venice residents already frustrated with excessive tourism. However, this behavior isn't limited to parties and yachts; the Bezos' lavish renovation of their primary home in Florida also showed just how out of touch they are.
Located on Miami's Indian Creek Island — dubbed "Billionaire Bunker" — Jeff bought the 12,000-square-foot estate in April 2024 for a reported $90 million, and since then, he's spared no expense to make it his and his wife's dream home. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the waterfront property features a well-manicured lawn dotted with statues that appear similar to the work of Colombian artist Fernando Botero and a mix of local and imported trees, for which they hired a tree surgeon to oversee the transportation and replanting (no, we're not kidding). The couple's home also has many outdoor amenities often found in similar properties, such as a firepit, pool, sauna, hot tub, and spa, but they added a regulation-sized pickleball court and a cabana office next to the pool to suit their needs and wants.
This $90 million mansion might be just a temporary home for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos
It wasn't just the outdoor area of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Florida home that got revamped; the interior of the residence is practically brand-new, considering the extreme makeover they gave it. While the exact details and photos of their indoor renovations are scarce, nearly all the rooms, likely including the mansion's six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, got the teardown treatment and remade according to the couple's preferences, which would have definitely cost them a pretty penny. (Based on their choices for their outdoor decor and amenities, we wouldn't be surprised if their newly revamped rooms featured imported flooring, custom furniture, and top-of-the-line appliances.) Among their expensive renovations was the transformation of the garage into a home gym, which they apparently wanted to be well-protected since they equipped it with $103,000 heavy-duty doors.
While spending likely upwards of $100 million on one house is certainly eyebrow-raising enough, what makes this whole thing even more out of touch (aside from the fact that they chose to settle down in an area so exclusive it was nicknamed "Billionaire Bunker") is that this estate isn't even Jeff and Lauren's forever home. The Amazon cofounder bought two other neighboring properties on Indian Creek for a total of $147 million, with the goal of tearing the existing structures down and building a much larger mansion that would span the two lots. However, planning and construction had not yet started as of November 2025, so it's unclear how much bigger exactly this home will be. Who knows? Jeff might be looking to surpass his other behemoth of a property: his record-setting $165 million estate in Beverly Hills, California.