Insiders Claim Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Bizarre Friendship Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's emotional bond has been one of the unexpected stars of the "Wicked" movies. From their many cringeworthy moments together on the press tour to their matching "Wicked" tattoos, it's clear that the duo has gotten closer than most costars do. Yet, inside sources say this friendship may not be for good, after all.

The relationship between Elphaba and Glinda is one of the most important parts of "Wicked." And Erivo and Grande seem to have struck up a friendship offscreen that is just as powerful as the one onscreen. Like Elphaba and Glinda's friendship, though, life may get in the way of Erivo and Grande's bond. And according to what one source told the Daily Mail, they may already be drifting apart."They text and have phone calls all of the time, but when they're not filming or on a press tour together they often don't have time to hang out like regular friends," they explained of the pair now that they are no longer working together.

They added: "You're not going to see them go shopping together. They both have busy schedules and Ariana is mainly in Los Angeles and Cynthia is in London." "Wicked" is, of course, what brought the friends together, but without it, some things are not the same. "Post-Wicked will be a true test of their friendship. Things can change a year from now like most Hollywood friendships tend to," they noted.