Insiders Claim Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Bizarre Friendship Won't Stand The Test Of Time
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's emotional bond has been one of the unexpected stars of the "Wicked" movies. From their many cringeworthy moments together on the press tour to their matching "Wicked" tattoos, it's clear that the duo has gotten closer than most costars do. Yet, inside sources say this friendship may not be for good, after all.
The relationship between Elphaba and Glinda is one of the most important parts of "Wicked." And Erivo and Grande seem to have struck up a friendship offscreen that is just as powerful as the one onscreen. Like Elphaba and Glinda's friendship, though, life may get in the way of Erivo and Grande's bond. And according to what one source told the Daily Mail, they may already be drifting apart."They text and have phone calls all of the time, but when they're not filming or on a press tour together they often don't have time to hang out like regular friends," they explained of the pair now that they are no longer working together.
They added: "You're not going to see them go shopping together. They both have busy schedules and Ariana is mainly in Los Angeles and Cynthia is in London." "Wicked" is, of course, what brought the friends together, but without it, some things are not the same. "Post-Wicked will be a true test of their friendship. Things can change a year from now like most Hollywood friendships tend to," they noted.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are like family
It seems that time will tell whether Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's friendship can last when they're no longer coworkers. Yet, for folks who have wondered if their uniquely close relationship is all an act, insiders say that's not the case. "Cynthia is super protective of Ariana and is like the big sister Ari's never had. She worships the ground she walks on. They've bonded with each other on so many levels and have complete trust with each other," one source explained to the Daily Mail. They added, "It's very rare for two leading actresses to be this close, but their friendship is 100 percent genuine."
For fans of Erivo and Grande's wickedly sweet friendship, though, it seems that the distance busy schedules creates between the stars is something they're already addressing. In November 2025, Grande appeared on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast and talked about how they "[work] hard" for their friendship when work isn't keeping them together. "We're both so busy but do our best to stay connected. ... and to take care of each other. Let's all take care of each other so we can honor the project as much as humanly possible," Grande explained. So, it seems that even when life gets in the way, these two may still be best witches for life — thank goodness.