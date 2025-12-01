How Daniel Radcliffe Really Feels About The New Harry Potter Series

Former "Harry Potter" lead Daniel Radcliffe has a complicated relationship with the franchise that turned him into a household name at such an early age. After all, while shooting the films was a unique bonding experience for the main cast, there can be a fair amount of stigma attached to being a child star, making it difficult for them to be seen as serious performers when they grow up. On top of that, the rift between Radcliffe and "Harry Potter" creator JK Rowling over her transphobic views has surely created mixed feelings about the franchise for Radcliffe. So, with "Harry Potter" being rebooted in the form of an HBO series, many fans have been wondering how Radcliffe feels about the whole thing.

Well, any complex hang-ups about his own association with the "Harry Potter" franchise aside, Radcliffe wishes nothing but the best for the cast of the HBO reboot. That being said, he does still plan on keeping his distance. During an appearance on Good Morning America in November 2025, Radcliffe opened up about a letter he wrote to child actor Dominic McLaughlin, who has taken over the role of Harry Potter in the streaming series. "I don't want to be a specter in the life of these children, but I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did,'" he shared, adding, "I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. ... I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.'"