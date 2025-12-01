The 1990s was a decade of renaissance for rock music. By the end of the 1980s, punk had flamed out, new wave had played out, and once-groundbreaking artists such as Eric Clapton, Elton John, and Rod Stewart had steered straight to the middle of the road, churning out AOR pop hits that served as the sonic background for grabbing a latte at Starbucks. Then along came Nirvana, catapulting Seattle's underground grunge scene to the forefront of pop culture, while opening the door for a veritable army of bands following in their wake, a lengthy list including the likes of Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, and more. Meanwhile, other genres blossomed, from hip-hop and alternative rock to Britpop and the riot grrrl movement. While grunge ultimately gave way to a tsunami of pop led by the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears (and let's not forget Hanson's ubiquitous ear worm "MMMbop"), the legacies of revolutionary '90s rockstars live on.

Pearl Jam, for example, remains a top concert draw, as does Foo Fighters, the now-iconic group founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl following the death of Kurt Cobain – one of the many celebs who sadly passed away before 30. In fact, many bands that came to prominence in the 1990s continue to record and perform — although, to be fair, anyone who'd last seen these groups back in their 1990s heyday may have a tough time pointing them out in a police lineup. For further proof, take a look at some '90s rockstars who are barely recognizable today.