What Could Happen To Prince Edward And Sophie When William Becomes King?
Change is on the way for the British royal family — a fact that has not been lost on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Prince William has made no secret of his intentions to bring change to the monarchy when he becomes king. On a 2024 trip to South Africa, the heir told reporters, "I can only describe what I'm trying to do and that's trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. I'm doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it" (via The Guardian). This statement has only intensified rumors that William intends to slim down the monarchy by pushing minor royals out of palace life. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding which royals will make the cut — and whether Sophie and Edward will be among them.
So far, it seems that the Prince of Wales will gladly accept his aunt and uncle's support when he becomes king. Reports indicate that William has fostered a close personal relationship with Edward and Sophie – although his friendship with Sophie is said to be particularly strong. Palace sources even told The Times, "They get on very well," before hinting that she could be poised to take on a major role during his reign. Eager to work and practically scandal-free, Edward and Sophie are considered some of the most popular royals — a position that William might reward.
Prince Edward and Sophie of Edinburgh's titles will be safe
Part of the speculation surrounding Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's future could stem back to rumors surrounding Prince William's view of titles. A number of reports have claimed that William would like to strip lesser royals of their status — particularly those who no longer work for the family. A royal courtier also claimed to RadarOnline in November 2025 that William will hold a zero tolerance policy toward scandal when he becomes king, pointing to the disgraced former Prince Andrew as a prime example. "William will ensure that Andrew's royal status and holdings will be eradicated as one of his first acts as king — with Harry and Meghan right behind them on his hit list!" they said. "He wants them erased from the royal family and the privileges that come with it."
Considering that Edward and Sophie are often praised for their intensive work schedule, it's highly unlikely that William would even consider stripping their titles. Both royals have also separated themselves from the scandals that haunted the early years of their marriage — drastically improving their reputation. As royal commentator Emma Mackenzie wrote in a piece for the Belfast Telegraph, "The Edinburghs have come a long way from the scandals that once plagued them. Where once they were tabloid fodder, now they are two of the firm's most crucial players." William is expected to recognize their work — honoring their royal status while he strips others' titles.
Prince William will likely increase Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's royal roles
Beyond simply respecting Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's titles, Prince William might actually increase the couple's public role after becoming king. The dynamic duo have represented the monarchy faithfully over the years. Born in 1964 and '65, respectively, the duke and duchess bridge the generational gap between William (1982) and King Charles III (1948). Speaking to this fact, royal expert Jenny Bond suggested to the Mirror that the couple's age will be key to their future roles. "At just sixty, [Sophie] is a relatively young member of the senior royals ... so I am sure there will be a major role for her in the future, and King William will be leaning heavily on both Sophie and Edward to support the monarchy in all it does in the future," Bond shared.
In the same interview, Bond went on to claim that the Duke and Duchess and Edinburgh would be ideal allies for William as he transitioned into his kingly role. "By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the royal family, and William would be foolish to ignore the value she brings. She is dignified and elegant, and yet still the same Sophie she was when she met Edward: unpretentious, generous and with a natural charm," Bond added. Edward and Sophie's ability to embody the British royal family's proclaimed values would make them the perfect support system for William.
When Princess Catherine becomes queen, she may rely on Sophie for support
The future King William is not the only British royal who might rely on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in coming years. When Princess Catherine becomes queen, she will likely reach out to the couple for help and advice. Sophie, in particular, has evidently already played an important role in Catherine's transition from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess of Wales. As royal expert Claudia Joseph stated in an interview with The Sun, "Interestingly, while Meghan rebuffed Sophie's offer to mentor her on life as a royal, Kate gracefully jumped at the queen's suggestion — she saw [Sophie] as a 'solid and trustworthy member of the firm – and the women have become close as Kate adapts to her new role as Princess of Wales."
When William and Catherine become King and Queen of England, Sophie's role as Catherine's mentor and confidante is only expected to grow. Catherine will need a lot of support moving forward, and it seems that Sophie has already proved herself a loyal supporter of the crown. "[Catherine] has found that Sophie is a true confidante and sounding board and they have developed a mutual respect and an unbreakable bond," Joseph explained in the same conversation with The Sun. Indeed, it seems that Duchess Sophie has a good relationship with her fellow royal. As biographer Ingrid Seward told Hello!, "They have a sisterly bond, and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had."
Prince Edward has stepped into Prince Harry's role – and will likely remain there
If Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is like the older sister Princess Catherine never had, then Prince Edward may very well be like the ultra-supportive brother Prince William has recently craved. While Prince Harry has feuded with William, Edward has provided quiet support. As royal correspondent Danielle Stacy noted in an interview with Hello!, Edward took King Charles III and Princess Catherine's cancer diagnoses as a sign that he needed to perform more duties than ever before. "Both Edward and Sophie have stepped up their engagements and represented the King at the historic parade for the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale earlier this month," she observed.
The contrast between Harry's royal drama and Edward's royal service has not been lost on other experts. As Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I think William will be very grateful to have Edward and Sophie alongside when the time comes for him to be King. With no Harry to lean on, he will appreciate the support of his uncle and aunt, and be grateful that they are willing to bear their share of the considerable workload." Bond's comments came at a time when insiders were speculating that William and Harry's relationship was permanently damaged. "The rift runs too deep, and for William, loyalty and duty come first. He feels Harry has betrayed him," a source claimed to RadarOnline. When William is king, Edward might become the brother figure he so desperately needs.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh may do more work with the Foreign Office
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh may provide a degree of emotional support to Prince William and Princess Catherine. However, when the Waleses are crowned king and queen, Edward and Sophie may also take on more practical responsibilities. Chief among these would be a heightened role in the foreign office. Historically, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have received a lot of praise for their successful overseas tours. The pair have traveled to Japan, St. Lucia, and Nepal to promote British interests across the globe. And while the pair have been highly effective together, Sophie has particularly stood out for taking on some serious diplomatic missions on her own.
Commenting on Sophie's international role, royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "The government have deployed her to use the monarchy's soft power in a number of very delicate situations. "She is always well prepared and confident to take on more responsibilities. And she has taken on some highly sensitive issues in some of the most dangerous parts of the world." Sophie's dedication has earned her a good deal of respect. Following a solo trip to Central and South America, the duchess was praised by foreign officer Yvette Cooper for her "immensely powerful work" (via Hello!). Because of this, it is thought that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take on an even bigger diplomatic role when William becomes king.
Edward and Sophie are expected to take on more patronages
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh have made headlines for their work internationally, but the couple have also done their share of service domestically. In 2022, Edward and Sophie each took on more royal engagements than either Prince William or Princess Catherine, according to the P.R. agency Reboot. This pattern held true in 2023 and 2024 when the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's workload was only surpassed by King Charles and Princess Anne.
When Prince William becomes king, he will likely look to his aunt and uncle to maintain this strenuous pace. A lot is expected to happen when King Charles III dies – including the redistribution of all his patronages. Because Charles is believed to be affiliated with almost 700 different organizations, hard-working royals like Sophie and Edward will be expected to adopt some of his most cherished causes.
Luckily, this is old hat for Edward and Sophie – who have already increased their public presence since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. When Elizabeth passed away, she passed on some of her favorite charities to her beloved son and daughter-in-law. As royal correspondent Russell Meyers wrote for the Mirror at the time, "Sophie Wessex shared a unique bond with her mother-in-law and her grief has been overwhelming since Her Majesty's death ... [she] will be handed a raft of the queen's royal patronages as a gift from her beloved late 'Mama."'
Prince Edward could help the public accept Prince William's cousins
In November 2025, Prince Edward accepted a new Outward Bound patronage alongside his niece, Princess Beatrice. While the Duke of Edinburgh will support the organization as a royal patron, Beatrice will do so as a deputy patron. The move came just weeks after Beatrice's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, lost their titles due to their association with American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the controversy and rumors surrounding the former Prince Andrew and his family, Edward stood by his niece as she tried to move on from her parents' embarrassing scandal. The two attended a St. James Palace event celebrating their dual Outward Bound appointment — and Edward accompanied Beatrice every step of the way.
Interestingly, Edward's protective role toward Beatrice could grow even stronger when Prince William becomes king. Some reports indicate that William has big plans for Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, moving forward. Although naysayers worry that Beatrice's parentage could get in the way of her royal future, one insider told Vanity Fair that the princess' royal comeback "was something that was being looked at before recent events but despite what has happened with Andrew, it's not off the cards." If the rumors are true and William does want to draw Beatrice further into the royal fold, it seems like he will be able to count on Edward for support. Moving forward, we might see Edward ushering the princess into palace life.
Edward and Sophie may continue to support William's stance against Prince Andrew
Prince Edward has supported Princess Beatrice in her royal endeavors, but that doesn't mean that he has sided with her father, the disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Reports indicate that Edward supported King Charles III's choice to strip Andrew of his titles. As royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "Edward has no choice but to fully support Charles in his efforts to rid himself of the problematic Duke of York." Chances are that when Prince William becomes king, Andrew will be pushed even further out of the royal fold — and Edward will provide a similar level of support to the new monarch.
Of course, the dynamics here are complicated. Although Andrew was said to have bullied Edward in his youth, Andersen also claimed in the same interview that the two princes "grew closer over the years." Other reports, meanwhile, indicate that they aren't that close. In December 2024, Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh were asked to share a cottage with Mountbatten-Windsor and his family at Christmastime — and Edward and Sophie were apparently upset about the arrangements. An insider even told The Sun that they were horrified by the idea of "cheek by jowl with the Yorks." The same source went on to claim that the couple only began to enjoy their family getaway once it became clear that Andrew would not be attending. Ultimately, Edward probably will support whatever the future King William decides.
They will be understanding of his feelings on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former Prince Andrew is not the only controversial royal who has made his way to Prince William's bad side. Prince Harry has also left a lasting bad taste in William's mouth — no thanks to his constant stream of royal tell-alls. A source close to the Prince of Wales told the Daily Beast, "William will never, ever forgive Harry for what he has done. Charles is the King; he can do what he likes. But make no mistake: William believes with every fibre of his being that giving Harry and Meghan back any royal imprimatur is a huge mistake." When William becomes king, Harry may be pushed out of the U.K. once and for all. If things reach that point, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh will likely support William's decision.
People close to the Edinburghs have claimed to Hello! that Edward and Sophie are not huge fans of the Sussexes. Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, Sophie was styled the Countess of Wessex. Since a countess is ranked below a duchess, Sophie actually had to curtsy to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. For Sophie, this was apparently humiliating. When she finally inherited the Duchess of Edinburgh title, Sophie was "relieved," her friends told the outlet. They said that Sophie could not stand curtsying to someone who is constantly "criticizing the institution that Sophie works so hard to support."
Prince William may honor Edward and Sophie's children with royal roles
Prince William has been so impressed by Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's dedication to the crown that he may be interested in offering their children a royal future. Edward and Sophie share two children: style icon Lady Louise Windsor and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex. When William becomes king, there is a good chance that he will offer Louise and James the opportunity to become working royals. This would represent a serious honor for the Edinburgh household — although there is a catch. Louise and James may not be inclined to accept.
Unlike some of the more volatile young European royals, the younger Edinburghs do not seem particularly impressed by the trappings of royalty. Louise seems especially wary of public life, having turned down the chance to become Princess Louise on her 18th birthday. James, meanwhile, has steered mostly clear of the cameras in what seems like an effort to protect his privacy. However, Louise and James' initial hesitance does not mean that an eventual King William will not be able to recruit them. Understood to be as down-to-earth and hard-working as their parents, Louise and James could very well be expected to take on the roles that would normally be played by Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibit.