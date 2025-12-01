What Could Happen To Prince Edward And Sophie When William Becomes King?

Change is on the way for the British royal family — a fact that has not been lost on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Prince William has made no secret of his intentions to bring change to the monarchy when he becomes king. On a 2024 trip to South Africa, the heir told reporters, "I can only describe what I'm trying to do and that's trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. I'm doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it" (via The Guardian). This statement has only intensified rumors that William intends to slim down the monarchy by pushing minor royals out of palace life. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding which royals will make the cut — and whether Sophie and Edward will be among them.

So far, it seems that the Prince of Wales will gladly accept his aunt and uncle's support when he becomes king. Reports indicate that William has fostered a close personal relationship with Edward and Sophie – although his friendship with Sophie is said to be particularly strong. Palace sources even told The Times, "They get on very well," before hinting that she could be poised to take on a major role during his reign. Eager to work and practically scandal-free, Edward and Sophie are considered some of the most popular royals — a position that William might reward.