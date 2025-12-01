The Most Controversial Tyler Henry Moments Explained

The ever-growing genre of televised clairvoyance has seen its fair share of notable acts. With stars like Theresa Caputo gaining popularity in the 2011 TLC reality show "Long Island Medium," it's been clear for a while just how massive the genre has become. This popularity hit a new high when Tyler Henry made his rounds. As a young prodigy who found stardom at just 19, Henry was widely known for his show, "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry," where he often gave readings to notable celebrities.

Henry popularized the genre in a way that had never been seen before, which undoubtedly drew a slew of prying eyes. Among the numerous tragic details of Henry's life, he has also faced scrutiny over his alleged psychic abilities. As he noted in a 2018 interview with Metro Weekly, being Hollywood's medium can be a "very controversial career," whether it's due to vocal skeptics or the responsibility he feels for those who seek him out for spiritual guidance. Whether you believe in his clairvoyance or not, Henry's public shortcomings have left a poor taste in some viewers' mouths. From the more nuanced controversies to the seemingly problematic ones, here is a complete breakdown of some of the most controversial Tyler Henry moments over the years.