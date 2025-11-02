3 Tyler Henry Predictions That Were Just Wrong And 7 That Were Eerily Accurate
With a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of people and an impressive resume of psychic readings that includes some of the world's biggest celebrities, Tyler Henry (born Tyler Henry Koelewyn) is one of the most popular mediums of his generation. After supposedly predicting the death of his late grandmother when he was only 10 years old, Henry went from child clairvoyant to Hollywood medium and made a career out of connecting to the past and predicting the future. While there were plenty of predictions that Henry got right, he certainly does not boast a 100% accuracy rate when it comes to his future predictions, on either an individual or national scale. Yet one thing skeptics and believers can both agree on is that he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
His Netflix shows "Life After Death with Tyler Henry" and "Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry," as well as "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" on E!, remain popular despite Henry's sometimes vague readings and inaccurate predictions. Skeptics have noted how easy it would be for Henry to learn certain, specific details about the people he does readings with by doing some simple online research beforehand. There have been multiple signs that the Hollywood Medium may be a fake, although believers, of course, focus on the predictions the famous psychic got right. Read on to find out three Tyler Henry predictions that were totally wrong and seven that were eerily accurate, from celebrity births and celebrations to sicknesses and tragedies.
The Hollywood Medium predicted the birth of Rob Dyrdek's future son
In his psychic readings, "Hollywood Medium" star Tyler Henry often connects with his clients' deceased relatives and focuses on family matters, including future family members. One type of prediction that Henry has repeatedly gotten right involves anticipating not only births, but the gender of babies assigned at birth. One such case occurred in 2016 and involved American skateboarder and television personality, Rob Dyrdek. On a Season 1 episode of Henry's hit show, "Hollywood Medium," he did a psychic reading for Dyrdek, who was initially skeptical about the process but was open to doing the reading. Previously, the "Ridiculousness" host and his wife, Bryiana Dyrdek, said that they were convinced that their first child would be a baby girl.
However, Henry informed Dyrdek that he would actually become a father to a little boy. "I can guarantee you that you will be like a father figure for a little boy in your lifetime," Henry confidently told Dyrdek in the episode of "Hollywood Medium" (via E! Entertainment). Although Dyrdek was not the biggest believer in Henry's psychic abilities at first, he admitted he was excited about the possibility of having a son becoming a reality. Sure enough, the Dyrdeks' first child, Kodah Dash Dyrdek, was assigned male at birth. While the couple did eventually welcome a baby girl, Nala Ryan Dyrdek, into their family later on, Henry's prediction of Dyrdek becoming a father to a boy still proved correct.
Henry accurately read that Jenna Bush Hager would give birth to a boy
Another prediction from Hollywood's favorite psychic that was far from wrong happened during a reading in March 2016. As part of his visit to the "Today" studio, Henry did a psychic reading for one of the show's hosts, Hoda Kotb, and later sat down with co-host Jenna Bush Hager to deliver some touching familial news. Henry said that Bush Hager's late maternal grandfather, Harold Welch, came through during the reading and communicated with him (via Today). Henry first assured an emotional Bush Hager that her grandfather was of sound mind, a fact that comforted her since her grandfather suffered from Alzheimer's disease before his death. "The first thing he's saying is 'I want her to know that I'm clear mentally,'" Henry said. The famous medium shared some fond memories Welch related to him and also said that one of Bush Hager's daughters had previously seen him when she was a baby.
Henry then revealed some happy future news for the journalist. The "Hollywood Medium" star relayed that Welch wanted his granddaughter to know that she would eventually become a mother to a little boy. Although it was a very emotional reading that brought Bush Hager to tears, she found comfort in Henry's prediction. It was not until 2019 that the medium's prediction proved true and Bush Hager gave birth to a son, named Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, in honor of the child's paternal grandfather and maternal great-grandfather.
He foresaw Pauly D's medical issues years in advance
In 2017, the psychic to the stars did a reading with one of the cast members from the MTV reality show "Jersey Shore," Paul DelVecchio, known professionally as DJ Pauly D. At one point during the Season 2 episode of "Hollywood Medium," Pauly D asked Henry for clarification on whether he would experience any health issues in the future. The medium eerily predicted that Pauly D would deal with some stomach issues as well as inflammation (via E! Entertainment). Henry also foresaw intestinal struggles for the reality star. "You do have an area of inflammation that looks kind of similar to, like, what I've seen in people with Crohn's or IBS," Henry said. Pauly D admitted to experiencing stomach issues and told Henry wide-eyed that his mom has Crohn's, a disease known for inflammation.
Then, in 2023, years after that "Hollywood Medium" episode aired, Pauly D felt dizzy during a day of filming "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and ended up being admitted to the hospital. The DJ revealed in a clip posted to the "Jersey Shore" TikTok account that he had a hemorrhoid that burst, and lost so much blood that he passed out. Hemorrhoids are a form of inflammation that Henry previously foresaw as part of Pauly D's future health concerns. After a blood transfusion, the "Jersey Shore" fan favorite physically recovered, despite the fact that Henry's health warnings turned out to have truth behind them.
Jamie Chung's road to having was children was as unique as Tyler Henry envisioned
In 2019, Henry sat down with actor and reality television star Jamie Chung. During his session with her, he kept it real in the psychic world and accurately predicted a happy ending for the former cast member of "The Real World: San Diego." Chung admitted at the start of the "Hollywood Medium" episode that, similar to a number of other celebrities, she was not necessarily a true believer in mediums. However, like many people who have done readings with Henry, she seemed more convinced after it was over.
Henry said he understood that one of Chung's biggest purposes in her life was becoming a mother figure, although Chung herself expressed concern over taking time off from her career due to pregnancy and childbirth. Henry predicted that her journey to fulfill her dream and become a mother would not necessarily involve her giving birth to children herself (via E! Entertainment). However, he assured her that there was nothing to worry about. "If there are alternative forms of fertility that have to be done or if it takes a little while or there's something unique with the pregnancy, just be very conscientious in the event that is something you do," Henry said. Just two years later, in 2021, Chung and her husband, Bryan Greenberg, welcomed healthy twin boys via a surrogate, proving that Henry's prediction was correct and her fertility journey was an unexpected one.
Henry correctly predicted that Brie Garcia would have a baby soon
Henry has visited with countless celebrities on his show, from actors and sports stars to those who do a little of both, like pro wrestlers. During a reading with WWE stars Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia, better known as the Bella Twins, Henry focused on both of the women becoming mothers. In the Season 2 episode of "Hollywood Medium" from 2016, Henry also connected with Brie and Nikki's late grandfather, who had some happy news to share with his beloved granddaughters.
"He is acknowledging he is with a child on the other side that hasn't been born yet," Henry revealed during the psychic reading (via E! Entertainment). It was a touching revelation that one of the twins' future children got to meet their great-grandfather before being born. Henry said that the birth of the baby would happen in the next two years, and sure enough, the Hollywood medium's prediction proved accurate.
In 2017, Brie Garcia did, in fact, welcome a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson after she had been trying to conceive for a long time. Nikki became a mother herself in 2020 when she gave birth to her son, Matteo, with husband Artem Chigvintsev. While neither of the sisters' children will get to know their great-grandfather during their time on Earth, it seemed to be a great comfort to the Bella twins to connect with their deceased loved ones with Henry's help.
Tyler Henry alluded to Alan Thicke's heart issues, which ultimately led to his death
Unfortunately, not all of clairvoyant superstar Tyler Henry's visions have positive connotations. One case in which "Hollywood Medium" fans may have hoped Henry was wrong was during a reading with actor Alan Thicke in 2016. As is often the case, Thicke went into the reading with skepticism of the psychic's abilities. "I am a skeptic by nature, scientific by nature," Thicke said at the beginning of the episode (via E! Entertainment). During the session, Henry began by connecting with Thicke's grandmother, Isadora, which impressed the veteran actor. Then, Henry grew serious, warning the "Growing Pains" star of potential concerning health issues, primarily heart problems that may run in his family.
Henry advised Thicke to keep his blood pressure and heart health in mind going forward. "It's possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia," he soberly relayed. Thicke said he was unaware of a history of heart disease amongst the male members in his family, so it seemed likely that this was a premonition about his own cardiovascular health, even prompting Thicke to say, "Thank you, Dr Henry." Later that year, at age 69, the television actor died from a ruptured aorta, and what is known as a "standard type A aortic dissection," according to his death certificate (via People).
Tyler Henry predicted Amber Rose's next beau
Whether he is making predictions about a client's health, future children, or their love life, there is not a lot that the "Hollywood Medium" and "Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry" star gets completely wrong. Another instance of one of Henry's predictions for the future being eerily accurate was during a psychic session with model and television personality Amber Rose. After her breakup with rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2014, Rose sought information from Henry regarding her next romantic relationship. Henry joked during the Season 1 episode of "Hollywood Medium" that he did not want Rose to date another rapper, and she laughed in agreement with him (via E! Entertainment).
The conversation about the model's future dating life continued, and although Henry said he was getting something about a record label, he did predict the first letter of the first name of Rose's next beau, and the season in which she may have a relationship with him. The medium said he saw an opportunity for two potential future relationships for Rose, but he specified, "Keep in mind a man with a 'T name."
Rose eventually proved Henry's romantic prediction correct when she dated basketball player Terrence Ross. With only a 1 in 26 chance, Henry's accuracy about the initial of her next boyfriend's name was impressive. Rose and Ross only dated for a few months (in spring), but at the time, Rose believed she had found the "T" Henry had referenced.
Henry did not see Ricki Lake's house fire in the future
Cameras don't show everything on "Hollywood Medium" and Tyler Henry's other hit shows, and that may include some predictions that the famed medium got wrong. However, there was one major public instance where Henry's inaccurate prediction was actually praised by believers as proof of his psychic abilities. In an episode of "Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry," he sat down with actor Ricki Lake and her husband, Ross Burningham, and famously mentioned a fire during the reading (via Entertainment Tonight).
While some people interpret Henry's reading of a fire associated with Lake as an accurate prediction of the future wildfire that destroyed her home, that was actually not the case. The medium talked about a fire in the past tense, saying that he believed it had already happened. Lake specifically asked if he saw another fire coming since she lived in Malibu, a high-risk location when it comes to wildfires, and Henry definitively answered "no" in the episode. Three months later, Lake's home was destroyed, and she joined the list of stars who tragically lost their homes to the devastating L.A. wildfires. Henry's reading was spun by fans and even by Lake herself as an eerily accurate prediction, when in fact he only spoke of a past fire. While it is certainly a notable coincidence, the famous psychic did not correctly predict Lake's devastating loss of her home due to a fire.
He was wrong about Khloé Kardashian's relationship
Another instance in which Henry was just plain wrong about a prediction occurred during a reading with one of the biggest reality television stars around, Khloé Kardashian. In 2017, Tyler Henry sat down with fellow E! channel personalities Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in a Season 2 episode of "Hollywood Medium." At one point during the segment, Kardashian asked Henry about her relationship with then-boyfriend, Canadian former NBA player Tristan Thompson (and the future father of her children True and Tatum Thompson). Henry replied that Kardashian's relationship with him would ultimately be fine as long as the couple did not let distance and demanding work obligations get in the way. "As long as we're good with all that travel, I'm honestly not seeing anything that I'm immediately concerned about," Henry assured the youngest Kardashian sister (via E! News).
While Henry noted that physical distance and the couple's conflicting travel schedules could potentially be a cause for concern, that was not the main reason Kardashian and Thompson ultimately split up. In 2018, Thompson's alleged serial infidelity came to light days before Kardashian gave birth to their first child, inciting a highly publicized cheating scandal that Henry failed to predict in his earlier reading with Kardashian. He had reassured the reality star that he saw nothing else worrisome about her romantic relationship, which ended up being far from true.
The Hollywood Medium did not accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 presidential election
For naysayers searching for evidence that Henry's psychic visions are sometimes wrong, look no further than the "Hollywood Medium" star's revelations on the 2016 United States presidential election. Henry stated three months ahead of the election that he was not concerned about Donald Trump winning the presidency. When asked about Trump's likelihood of winning, he told news reporters, "I'm watching him [Trump], and I am not worried," (via The Wrap).
Henry's somewhat vague statement seemed to imply that he did not see a future in which Trump ended up in the White House. However, the 2016 presidential election infamously ended in a win for Trump — a monumental event that Henry did not appear to see coming. While many people did not take Trump's candidacy seriously at first, and his ultimate win shocked a lot of the world, someone with true clairvoyant ability, which Henry supposedly has, would have presumably seen Trump's presidential win coming.