3 Tyler Henry Predictions That Were Just Wrong And 7 That Were Eerily Accurate

With a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of people and an impressive resume of psychic readings that includes some of the world's biggest celebrities, Tyler Henry (born Tyler Henry Koelewyn) is one of the most popular mediums of his generation. After supposedly predicting the death of his late grandmother when he was only 10 years old, Henry went from child clairvoyant to Hollywood medium and made a career out of connecting to the past and predicting the future. While there were plenty of predictions that Henry got right, he certainly does not boast a 100% accuracy rate when it comes to his future predictions, on either an individual or national scale. Yet one thing skeptics and believers can both agree on is that he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

His Netflix shows "Life After Death with Tyler Henry" and "Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry," as well as "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" on E!, remain popular despite Henry's sometimes vague readings and inaccurate predictions. Skeptics have noted how easy it would be for Henry to learn certain, specific details about the people he does readings with by doing some simple online research beforehand. There have been multiple signs that the Hollywood Medium may be a fake, although believers, of course, focus on the predictions the famous psychic got right. Read on to find out three Tyler Henry predictions that were totally wrong and seven that were eerily accurate, from celebrity births and celebrations to sicknesses and tragedies.