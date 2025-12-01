How Miley Cyrus Reconciled With Estranged Dad Billy Ray After Nasty Family Feud

While it's one of the most prominent dynasties in music, the Cyrus family has also been plagued by tragedy, with one of the most notable examples being a very public falling out between patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus and his most famous child, Miley Cyrus. For years, the father-daughter duo was the heart and soul of the Cyrus clan, starring opposite each other on the beloved Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana." But, although Billy Ray was supportive of Miley's controversial post-Disney rebrand, it was the end of his marriage to her mother Tish Cyrus that drove a wedge between them (and caused some other family drama, as well). In the end, though, they eventually managed to mend fences.

By all accounts, Billy Ray and Tish's 2022 divorce rocked the Cyruses to their core. The "Flowers" hitmaker reportedly sided with her mom, causing a schism with Billy Ray. To make matters more complicated, the Grammy winner's younger sister apparently remained loyal to their father, which may be partly why Noah Cyrus will never forgive Miley. Things got particularly shady at the Grammy Awards in February 2024, when the former Disney star snubbed both her brother and sister during her Record of the Year acceptance speech.

Not long after, a source dished to Us Weekly that Billy Ray had contacted Miley in order to congratulate her, but things remained icy between them. "Friends are hoping the rift doesn't last forever," they shared. Fortunately, the feud between Miley and Billy Ray was seemingly over by May 2025, when the two reunited to celebrate her brother Braison Cyrus' birthday. The country icon then publicly wished Miley a happy birthday six months later.