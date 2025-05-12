Miley Cyrus' Feud With Billy Ray Is Seemingly Over As Rumors Of New Family Drama Hit The Internet
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" is healing as he gets closer to daughter Miley Cyrus after rumors of their strained relationship. On May 9, 2025, Billy Ray posted a sweet selfie on Instagram with son Braison Cyrus, Miley, and Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando, to celebrate Braison's birthday. Miley and Billy Ray have had some ups and downs in their relationship, but have seemingly made amends based on the photo, plus another post about the "Flowers" hitmaker on Billy Ray's Instagram earlier this month. Sharing a throwback video of Miley playing piano, Billy Ray captioned it: "Can't wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."
But as one wound is stitched, another is seemingly opened. Some fans noticed that Miley's mom and Billy Ray's ex, Tish Cyrus, had unfollowed her daughter on Instagram, sparking rumors of a rift between the "Hannah Montana" alum and her mother. It's not a far-reaching rumor, considering the Cyrus clan's long and complicated family feud, which was reportedly ignited by Tish and Billy Ray's 2022 divorce.
Cracks formed in the family's foundation when Billy Ray proposed to his now-ex-wife, Firerose, whom Miley reportedly disapproved of, according to Radar Online. She didn't attend her father's 2023 wedding, but was more than supportive of her mom, Tish, remarrying to Dominic Purcell. The family was seemingly divided in their support for their parents because Miley's younger sister, singer Noah Cyrus, was absent from Tish's wedding. It was speculated to be because of Noah's rumored past relationship with Purcell, though she has seemingly squashed that feud.
Miley Cyrus and her mom denied the feud rumors
Should fans assume that Miley Cyrus has switched sides in the family drama? According to the musician, no. Miley's relationship with Tish is unfaltering; the unfollow on Instagram was a simple mistake. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer revealed in an Instagram Story on May 10 that her mom is her "best friend." "I rarely comment on rumors but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," she wrote (via Page Six). "Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting."
Miley also addressed the feud rumors between herself and Billy Ray Cyrus, saying, "My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else." In his own takedown of the rumors, the singer-songwriter wrote in a message on Instagram on Mother's Day that he commends his daughter for her bravery in fixing some of their family issues. Billy Ray even spotlighted his ex, saying, "Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother. Trust me I'm the first to admit ... being married to me was not easy."
After the speculation of mother-daughter drama, Tish also spoke up and solidified her bond with Miley. On May 8 in an X post, she wrote, "I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we've always been. Period."