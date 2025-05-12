Miley Cyrus' Feud With Billy Ray Is Seemingly Over As Rumors Of New Family Drama Hit The Internet

Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" is healing as he gets closer to daughter Miley Cyrus after rumors of their strained relationship. On May 9, 2025, Billy Ray posted a sweet selfie on Instagram with son Braison Cyrus, Miley, and Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando, to celebrate Braison's birthday. Miley and Billy Ray have had some ups and downs in their relationship, but have seemingly made amends based on the photo, plus another post about the "Flowers" hitmaker on Billy Ray's Instagram earlier this month. Sharing a throwback video of Miley playing piano, Billy Ray captioned it: "Can't wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."

But as one wound is stitched, another is seemingly opened. Some fans noticed that Miley's mom and Billy Ray's ex, Tish Cyrus, had unfollowed her daughter on Instagram, sparking rumors of a rift between the "Hannah Montana" alum and her mother. It's not a far-reaching rumor, considering the Cyrus clan's long and complicated family feud, which was reportedly ignited by Tish and Billy Ray's 2022 divorce.

Cracks formed in the family's foundation when Billy Ray proposed to his now-ex-wife, Firerose, whom Miley reportedly disapproved of, according to Radar Online. She didn't attend her father's 2023 wedding, but was more than supportive of her mom, Tish, remarrying to Dominic Purcell. The family was seemingly divided in their support for their parents because Miley's younger sister, singer Noah Cyrus, was absent from Tish's wedding. It was speculated to be because of Noah's rumored past relationship with Purcell, though she has seemingly squashed that feud.