Trump's Marriage To Melania Reportedly Has White House Staffers Talking Behind Their Backs

Other sources have shared other takes on Melania Trump and Donald Trump's relationship. Someone reportedly privy to the couple talked about Melania's influence on Donald, telling the Daily Mail: "There is a possibility that [Trump] is reaching for Melania for both emotional and physical stability. The president is getting older. His gait is not as steady."

Unfiltered pictures of Donald have had us questioning his health; there were his shaky steps as he met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska and again on the golf course recently. And Donald's makeup-smeared hand has set off some major alarm bells. So even with the rumors that Melania and Donald's marriage is on the rocks, it could be that she's slowly taking charge in the relationship while also trying to be a rock for him. However, that doesn't mean Melania's saying goodbye to the parts of her life that are independent from her relationship — she's certainly been making her own money moves in the past year or so. She published a memoir in 2024, and she is set to be the subject of a documentary to be released on Amazon that reportedly will make her tens of millions. What it reveals about the behind-the-scenes power that Melania wields in her relationship, we'll have to wait and see.