Unfiltered Kimberly Guilfoyle Pics Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Photographed Up Close

No matter what you think of Kimberly Guilfoyle, we can likely all agree on one thing: she knows what she likes. And, through it all, no matter how many of her fashion and makeup mistakes we beg her to ditch, she marches on, seemingly unaffected by the beauty advice she surely gets from others. You don't need to be a beauty expert to know that Guilfoyle's makeup is usually a bit on the heavy side, and we seldom see her any other way. Still, as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, sometimes Guilfoyle finds herself photographed from far away or onstage making a speech. And, as such, we understand that she might sometimes have the impulse to sport stage makeup. The problem with wearing stage makeup all day every day? It doesn't look so good up close.

It's often hard to ignore Guilfoyle's makeup fails – from the severe shape and color of her eyebrows to dark eyeliner all around her eyes and massive fake eyelashes. Yet, Guilfoyle's preferred beauty routine typically seems to look worse the closer you get. And, over the course of her time in the public eye, there have been more than a few pics snapped of her makeup that make this painfully obvious.