What Can Happen To Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor When William Is King?

This article mentions sexual abuse allegations.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used to be a prince. Emphasis on "used to be." He has his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to thank for that. There have been big rumors about former-Prince Andrew we couldn't ignore, most of them relating to his friendship with Epstein, and the allegations from victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had raped her. The ex-prince denied the allegations and still does, but it's turned into one of the royal family's biggest PR disasters that needed to be handled. So that's what King Charles III did when he initiated the process to strip his younger brother from his royal titles completely. It was a historic move. This is the first time in 100 years a British royal has been stripped of a title.

Andrew's final fall from grace came shortly after Giuffre's posthumous memoir hit shelves, putting the royal firmly back in the spotlight. The optics had not been good for a while, with the monarchy's popularity reaching an all-time low in 2024. Andrew's scandals didn't do anything to help the firm's public standing. Stripping him of his prince title has won the king some favor, at least in the U.S., where some lawmakers commended him for doing the right thing. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also voiced his approval. "We fully support the decision taken yesterday by the palace," his spokesperson said, per Town & Country.

The bigger question now is what might happen to Andrew when Prince William becomes king. The disgraced royal is currently living on his brother's dime, but reports seem to indicate that Andrew is not guaranteed the same support from William, who reportedly isn't his uncle's biggest fan. If anything, Andrew might find himself completely exiled once William takes the throne.