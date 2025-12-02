Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Is Growing Up So Fast
While Oscar winner Halle Berry looks eerily similar to how she has looked for the past three decades, she is in fact aging. Even if we cannot always tell from her face or body — which again, defy logic in how well they are holding up from an aesthetics standpoint — Berry's children are a clear giveaway that time has indeed passed. It feels like just yesterday that Berry's daughter, Nahla, was frolicking around playgrounds. In reality, she is a 17-year-old headed off to college in 2026.
Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubrey, whose father is Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, on March 16, 2008. She also has a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. He was born on October 5, 2013, and is approaching his teens. "My kids have been my greatest teachers, Berry shared with AARP. "Before the world silences them, they're truth tellers ... we can learn a lot about ourselves and about the world we live in from their perspective."
While Berry has two kids, her partner Van Hunt has one of his own. Berry has said Hunt, a Grammy-winning musician, is the love of her life, and their blended family is adorable. But it's pretty clear that Berry's other big loves are her kids. Here, we take a look at how her eldest, Nahla Aubrey, is growing up so fast.
Halle Berry has kept Nahla Aubrey out of the spotlight
More and more celebrity parents have been choosing to keep their kids off of social media and away from any events where media will be present. Halle Berry has been doing this nearly two decades now, as she has wanted to protect her daughter, Nahla Aubrey, from the spotlight. The same goes for her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez. "I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn't feel right for me," Berry explained to "Today" in 2019, when Nahla was 11 and Maceo-Robert was nearing 6. "That's gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."
That does not mean we have not seen glimpses of Nahla over the years, albeit sparingly and most often via the paparazzi. Berry herself has posted photos taken from the back, so her kids' faces were not visible, or frontal shots with cropping or creative ways of avoiding a full-on face. Berry's 15th birthday Instagram tribute to Nahla is a perfect example, as it included photos, but none clear enough to identify the child if she were out and about in public.
Nahla Aubrey is focused on her schooling
Nahla Aubrey has not only remained largely out of the public eye, but she has also clearly been devoting her time to her studies. In October 2025, we learned she received early acceptance into college, thanks to a congratulatory post her mother made. "YOU did it Nahla," read the sprinkled pink cake Halle Berry posted to her Instagram stories, alongside other words of praise in the caption (via Page Six).
In 2025, Nahla was enrolled in a summer program at the very college in question. Berry discussed this in June 2025, expressing excitement for her daughter and very little trepidation about her soon leaving the nest. "I'm not one of these moms that feels like, 'Oh, she's leaving.' Yes, will I worry? Of course," Berry said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" (per People). "But am I excited for her to start her life and figure out who she's gonna be? Absolutely. I'm dying to see who she's gonna be and what she's gonna do and what she'll discover." Count us curious, too!