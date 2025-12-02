Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Is Growing Up So Fast

While Oscar winner Halle Berry looks eerily similar to how she has looked for the past three decades, she is in fact aging. Even if we cannot always tell from her face or body — which again, defy logic in how well they are holding up from an aesthetics standpoint — Berry's children are a clear giveaway that time has indeed passed. It feels like just yesterday that Berry's daughter, Nahla, was frolicking around playgrounds. In reality, she is a 17-year-old headed off to college in 2026.

Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubrey, whose father is Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, on March 16, 2008. She also has a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. He was born on October 5, 2013, and is approaching his teens. "My kids have been my greatest teachers, Berry shared with AARP. "Before the world silences them, they're truth tellers ... we can learn a lot about ourselves and about the world we live in from their perspective."

While Berry has two kids, her partner Van Hunt has one of his own. Berry has said Hunt, a Grammy-winning musician, is the love of her life, and their blended family is adorable. But it's pretty clear that Berry's other big loves are her kids. Here, we take a look at how her eldest, Nahla Aubrey, is growing up so fast.