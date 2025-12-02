The Inappropriate Outfit That Will Haunt Ariana Grande Forever
Ariana Grande is no stranger to controversy. From "Donutgate" to the drama surrounding her romance with Ethan Slater, the "Thank U, Next" singer has landed herself in hot water more than a few times over the years. But while many of her past scandals have seemingly been forgiven and forgotten by fans, there's one questionable decision that she might never live down: her poor choice of outfit for Aretha Franklin's funeral. Alongside legends such as Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, Grande was given the honor of performing one of Franklin's hits during the August 2018 service, and she used her heavenly pipes to pay tribute to the "Queen of Soul" with a stunning rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." However, before she even finished the song, the then-25-year-old pop star's performance was overshadowed by the ultra-short black dress she wore to the event.
Paired with sky-high pumps, Grande's sleeveless frock featured a hem that stopped at her upper thighs and a neckline that dipped low. But even with a mesh panel along the neckline preventing her outfit from becoming a complete fashion faux pas, the dress made it seem like she was performing at the Grammys or a concert instead of a solemn and somber occasion like her music idol's funeral. Unsurprisingly, numerous social media users immediately slammed Grande's attire as inappropriate. "The length of that dress was definitely not screaming RESPECT," one user wrote on X. "Ariana Grande's ponytail is longer than her dress," a second person commented, per People. "[Ariana Grande doesn't] know the [below-the-knee] rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe," another commented (via Page Six). "Bless her heart."
Grande was also accused of trying to steal the spotlight at her brother's wedding due to a flashy look
Amid the backlash surrounding her outfit for Aretha Franklin's funeral, Ariana Grande had plenty of people coming to her defense, especially after some trolls blamed the singer's dress for the alleged groping she experienced from the bishop who led the service. (Bishop Charles H. Ellis III later issued an apology to the singer for appearing to touch her inappropriately while on stage, but insisted it was accidental on his part.) "Sad that people can't enjoy a performance by one of the best voices of our generation just because they're focusing on what Ari is wearing," read one comment on YouTube. "The problem isn't her clothing, it's these men's mindset and pervy actions," another person wrote. The latter opinion was shared by Robin Thicke's model wife, April Love Geary, who took to Instagram at the time to call out a person who suggested Grande's choice of outfit was related to the incident. "You're the problem," Geary wrote in all caps in response, per Us Weekly.
Franklin's funeral wasn't the only time Grande faced criticism over a look. A few years later, the "Positions" hitmaker raised eyebrows when she attended her brother Frankie's 2022 wedding rocking a risqué outfit comprising a cutout bralette top and a maxi skirt. While she garnered plenty of praise on social media over her stunning appearance, the two-piece ensemble also triggered a wave of negativity, with some internet users accusing Grande of deliberately stealing the spotlight from the grooms and slamming her look on X (formerly Twitter) as "tacky." However, Grande's attire wasn't out of place at the "Star Wars"-themed wedding, and as one X user put it, "If the GROOMS aren't mad why are y'all?!!"