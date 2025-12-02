The Inappropriate Outfit That Will Haunt Ariana Grande Forever

Ariana Grande is no stranger to controversy. From "Donutgate" to the drama surrounding her romance with Ethan Slater, the "Thank U, Next" singer has landed herself in hot water more than a few times over the years. But while many of her past scandals have seemingly been forgiven and forgotten by fans, there's one questionable decision that she might never live down: her poor choice of outfit for Aretha Franklin's funeral. Alongside legends such as Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, Grande was given the honor of performing one of Franklin's hits during the August 2018 service, and she used her heavenly pipes to pay tribute to the "Queen of Soul" with a stunning rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." However, before she even finished the song, the then-25-year-old pop star's performance was overshadowed by the ultra-short black dress she wore to the event.

Paired with sky-high pumps, Grande's sleeveless frock featured a hem that stopped at her upper thighs and a neckline that dipped low. But even with a mesh panel along the neckline preventing her outfit from becoming a complete fashion faux pas, the dress made it seem like she was performing at the Grammys or a concert instead of a solemn and somber occasion like her music idol's funeral. Unsurprisingly, numerous social media users immediately slammed Grande's attire as inappropriate. "The length of that dress was definitely not screaming RESPECT," one user wrote on X. "Ariana Grande's ponytail is longer than her dress," a second person commented, per People. "[Ariana Grande doesn't] know the [below-the-knee] rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe," another commented (via Page Six). "Bless her heart."