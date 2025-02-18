Ariana Grande's Biggest Controversies Over The Years

The following article includes references to substance use.

Ariana Grande seems to have it all, but her career hasn't been without its fair share of scandals. From "Doughnutgate" to homewrecker allegations, she's been at the center of some wild controversies that got both fans and haters talking.

Advertisement

One of Grande's most notorious misdeeds dates back to 2015, when the then-22-year-old pop sensation found herself at the center of a media storm dubbed "Doughnutgate." TMZ obtained surveillance footage from Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California, that captured the songstress goofing off with her boyfriend, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, before sneakily licking doughnuts on display. Her behavior didn't improve when an employee placed a new tray of doughnuts on the counter. "What the f*** is that?" she said. "I hate Americans. I hate America." What followed was local health inspectors going to the shop and lowering its rating for having unprotected food on display. "She should be charged," the owner told Inside Edition of what he wanted to happen to Grande. This didn't happen, but she did get uninvited from a White House performance she had coming up.

Advertisement

Grande later explained to E! News that her comment was a reaction to America's obesity rates but recognized that her words were inappropriate. An apology video followed in which she said, "I was so disgusted with myself." She also assured her fans, "I've actually never been prouder to be American." But not everyone accepted her apology. "Those poor people who like to buy doughnuts also buy a lot of your stupid music," said Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show (via E! News). "Maybe you should return the money to people who like jelly doughnuts who also like Ariana Grande Estupido — Estupida!" (Why did she drop Spanish in there, though?)