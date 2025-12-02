Sofía Vergara's Major Post-Divorce Transformation After Joe Manganiello

Hollywood couples often steal the spotlight. With their stunning looks, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were no exception, and their romance transpired through their interviews, social media posts, and public appearances. It's no wonder their fans were so disappointed when their split was made official in 2023, just like many high-profile pairs at the time, including Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Long before Manganiello, in the early 1990s, Colombian-born Vergara was married to her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, and she had a son with him, Manolo. When she met the "Magic Mike XXL" actor at a dinner in 2014 through her "Modern Family" co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, she was engaged to Nick Loeb. That didn't dissuade Manganiello from asking for her number, though, and he made his move as soon as the engagement ended. The couple got married on November 22, 2015, and spent their honeymoon on a private romantic island. "I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it," Manganiello told People in 2020.

Sadly, they eventually called it quits, allegedly because he wanted to have children, but she didn't. Manganiello would later state that they simply grew apart. Regardless of the reason, Vergara tried not to let the split affect her dating life, business ventures, or acting career. So, let's revisit some of her post-divorce milestones.