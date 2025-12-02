Sofía Vergara's Major Post-Divorce Transformation After Joe Manganiello
Hollywood couples often steal the spotlight. With their stunning looks, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were no exception, and their romance transpired through their interviews, social media posts, and public appearances. It's no wonder their fans were so disappointed when their split was made official in 2023, just like many high-profile pairs at the time, including Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Long before Manganiello, in the early 1990s, Colombian-born Vergara was married to her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, and she had a son with him, Manolo. When she met the "Magic Mike XXL" actor at a dinner in 2014 through her "Modern Family" co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, she was engaged to Nick Loeb. That didn't dissuade Manganiello from asking for her number, though, and he made his move as soon as the engagement ended. The couple got married on November 22, 2015, and spent their honeymoon on a private romantic island. "I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it," Manganiello told People in 2020.
Sadly, they eventually called it quits, allegedly because he wanted to have children, but she didn't. Manganiello would later state that they simply grew apart. Regardless of the reason, Vergara tried not to let the split affect her dating life, business ventures, or acting career. So, let's revisit some of her post-divorce milestones.
She spent the first summer after the split at numerous public social events
On July 17, 2023, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello released the following statement through Page Six: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
In an effort to keep her spirits up, Vergara decided to spend the rest of that summer decompressing with her relatives and with other celebrities, who all rallied around her. "Modern Family" alum Julie Bowen also publicly showed her support for Vergara, telling E! News on August 21, 2023, "She rises above and she just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship, she will be."
In the months following her split, Vergara was spotted enjoying herself at various public social outings, including dancing her heart out at Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Karol G shows. As she excitedly told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "I don't think I've ever gone to so many concerts... I've been lucky! People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to have fun." Obviously, all of those much-needed outings with her inner circle were instrumental to her post-Manganiello transformation.
Despite initial reservations, she moved on before the divorce was finalized
Returning to the dating scene can be challenging following the end of a long-term relationship or a marriage. Vergara initially panicked and admitted she didn't want to rush into a new romance so soon after her split from Manganiello. Still, even though the divorce was finalized on April 5, 2024, she had tried to move on months prior with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The pair were first publicly seen together in Beverly Hills on October 20, 2023, and a source told Us Weekly at the time, "The attraction is there and he's definitely her type... Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he's a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect."
However, following the end of that relationship in January 2024, Vergara seemed to want to stay single. Then, in July 2025, she was spotted in Italy and Spain with former football quarterback Tom Brady, enjoying what was likely only a summer fling.
At the time of publishing, the 53-year-old actor is seeing 39-year-old entrepreneur Douglas Chabbott, as per her social media accounts. They've been spotted together in Las Vegas, at an Oasis concert in Pasadena, and on her birthday trip to Sardinia, Italy.
She challenged herself by acting in and executive-producing a Netflix drama
The vivacious and sultry Sofía Vergara is typically associated with the comedic role of Gloria Pitchett on the award-winning sitcom "Modern Family." Aiming to distance herself from that image, the actor poured her heart and soul into a completely different project: "Griselda," the Netflix dramatization of Griselda Blanco, a real-life drug lord who operated in Miami. Vergara didn't just portray the lead in the series, but she was also one of the executive producers. Every day on that set, she endured the makeup chair for hours to have her face transformed with a prosthetic nose, not to mention getting coached on miming the act of cocaine use for the camera — both of which were completely new experiences for her.
"I wanted no one to think of me or my last role as Gloria Pritchett. I wanted to get inside Griselda's head and really understand her mentality, where she was coming from," she told Business Insider in January 2024.
The dedicated actor has cinematic aspirations, too. "I think I want to do movies, maybe a big movie like 'Dune' or one of those really big blockbusters would be really fun," she confided to People in November 2025.
She has launched additional personal brands
Sofía Vergara isn't just a gorgeous actor, an executive producer, a global ambassador for Sketchers (among other endorsements), and a judge on "America's Got Talent." She began her business ventures long before her split from Joe Manganiello and has been diligently growing her empire in the fields of food, beauty, fashion, and furniture ever since. It all started with clothing, lingerie, and home apparel lines for Kmart between 2011 and 2015. "That's what I wanted to create, a line that was affordable, that was for women of all sizes, every ethnicity, that could make them feel cute and beautiful without spending thousands of dollars," she told StarNews in October 2011. That wasn't the end of Vergara's fashion creations, though. Currently, you can browse her denim line at Walmart as well as a selection of bodysuits, dresses, sweaters, and accessories.
A month before she officially split from Manganiello, in collaboration with Spanish pharmaceutical company Cantabria Labs, she launched Toty, a growing line of vegan makeup and skincare products. One year later, she would debut the premium ¡Dios Mío! Coffee roasts as well as Toma, a Latin-inspired culinary series.
As she told ConnectComm in January 2025, "I like business, and the truth is, I save way more than I spend. I invest. I plan for the future. I have a special eye for opportunities and work harder than anyone might expect."
She is comfortable talking about getting minor cosmetic procedures
Born in 1972, Sofía Vergara has apparently made her peace with aging and menopause. She hasn't shied away from questions about growing old and trying to maintain a healthy figure, especially as a celebrity in a circle that favors a youthful and glowing skin as well as a slim waist.
As for her stance on cosmetic procedures, she told Allure in May 2024 that she'd always taken care of her skin by diligently applying sun protection, but that she was all for certain minor procedures. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there," she said. "I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don't care about it... I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes. I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit."
As far as her killer figure is concerned, Vergara has stated on multiple occasions that she makes the conscious effort to exercise moderately and eat healthy, even though her passion for cake is no secret.
Sofía Vergara has weathered some health challenges
Vergara has experienced quite a few health scares over the years, including a thyroid cancer diagnosis during a routine checkup back in 2000, when she was 28 years old. On February 4, 2022, she shared a photo of the throat scar in an Instagram post, captioning it with, "I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor." She then encouraged her followers to schedule their annual checkup as a preventive measure.
That wasn't the last of her harrowing experiences, though. In 2024 and 2025, in the span of 16 months, she had to undergo two major surgeries on her right knee (the exact reason wasn't disclosed). Her Instagram posts at the time showed her resilience, sense of humor, and optimism, not to mention that there was an outpouring of sympathy from her friends and followers both times that helped her immensely. In an April 2024 shoutout to Dr. Justin Saliman via Instagram story, who was her boyfriend at the time, she cheekily wrote (via Fox News), "If you ever get a knee surgery, make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night."
Finally, on September 14, 2025, Vergara couldn't attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards due to a severe eye allergy. Still, that didn't stop her from sharing her trip to the ER with her Instagram followers, eye rinsing and cute smiles included.