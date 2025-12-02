Tragic Losses HGTV's Jenny Marrs Has Suffered
Alongside husband Dave Marrs, HGTV star Jenny Marrs has carved out quite the impressive career for herself on the popular home and garden network. Jenny and Dave went from struggling to make ends meet to hosting the show "Fixer to Fabulous," which premiered its seventh season in 2025. But the exciting life they lead isn't always for the better. For instance, there's the dramatic legal battle Jenny and her husband found themselves embroiled in, or the time they narrowly escaped tragedy during a family getaway gone wrong. But sometimes, tragedy can't be escaped, and sadly, Marrs lost a beloved grandparent and pet in the past few years.
In March 2022, Jenny and the Marrs family were forced to say goodbye to Larry their llama. "We loved you so very much, buddy. You have no idea how much I'm going to miss your goofy smile and your lopsided gallop toward me whenever I step into the pasture," Jenny wrote in an Instagram post memorializing the farm animal. "You fought so hard. It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock. Our entire family helped dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on," she continued, adding that life on a farm "can be both beautiful and brutal." Jenny concluded her post by thanking her fans for following along on Larry's journey, right up until the unfortunate end.
Jenny Marrs lost her grandmother in 2025
Jenny Marrs suffered an even more tragic loss in November 2025, when her grandmother passed away at the age of about 85. The HGTV star delivered the sad news over Instagram, writing, "My Nana loved generously and laughed often. She was a southern belle who remained fiercely strong, feisty and so beautiful until her final breath. She was larger than life, the world seemed to orbit around her, like the sun."
Jenny made it a point to look at this heartbreaking development through a positive lens, imagining a "joyous reunion" between her grandmother and grandfather, the latter of whom had passed away some time prior. "All those years separated must feel like a blink now that they're together for Eternity," she wrote. Still, the loss of someone she loved so dearly was not an easy pill to swallow in the slightest. "Right now, the sorrow feels immense," Jenny wrote. Even so, she found some solace in the Bible verse Revelation 21:4, which reads, in part, "There will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain."
Something else that was sure to offer some sort of consolation was the amount of people offering their condolences over social media. "What a beautiful legacy she leaves in all of you. Praying for His peace & comfort for each one of you as you miss & remember your Nana," one Instagram commenter wrote. "So sorry. Sending love and prayers," another added.