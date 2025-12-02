Tragic Losses HGTV's Jenny Marrs Has Suffered

Alongside husband Dave Marrs, HGTV star Jenny Marrs has carved out quite the impressive career for herself on the popular home and garden network. Jenny and Dave went from struggling to make ends meet to hosting the show "Fixer to Fabulous," which premiered its seventh season in 2025. But the exciting life they lead isn't always for the better. For instance, there's the dramatic legal battle Jenny and her husband found themselves embroiled in, or the time they narrowly escaped tragedy during a family getaway gone wrong. But sometimes, tragedy can't be escaped, and sadly, Marrs lost a beloved grandparent and pet in the past few years.

In March 2022, Jenny and the Marrs family were forced to say goodbye to Larry their llama. "We loved you so very much, buddy. You have no idea how much I'm going to miss your goofy smile and your lopsided gallop toward me whenever I step into the pasture," Jenny wrote in an Instagram post memorializing the farm animal. "You fought so hard. It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock. Our entire family helped dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on," she continued, adding that life on a farm "can be both beautiful and brutal." Jenny concluded her post by thanking her fans for following along on Larry's journey, right up until the unfortunate end.