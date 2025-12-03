The Most Famous People Donald Trump Has Pardoned

If there's one thing Donald Trump loves about his job, it's probably the ability to dole out pardons, given how much he's flexed this power since he was first elected president. Just one month into his second term in office, Trump shot up to second place on the leaderboard for the most presidential pardons handed out in modern U.S. history, just below Harry Truman.

By the end of November 2025, Trump had granted clemency to nearly 1,800 individuals with no signs of stopping. The majority of those were controversial pardons given to around 1,500 people who were convicted or charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, it's not just rioters who have been granted full clemency. The businessman-turned-politician has also pardoned quite a few high-profile figures, particularly those who have expressed support for him, so it's no surprise that some celebrities have tried their luck and publicly asked Trump for a pardon.

Right before he was set to begin his prison sentence in August 2025, former NBA star Sebastian Telfair told TMZ Sports, "Donald Trump might need to come holla ... [and] give your boy a pardon so I could, you know, stay at home with my babies and continue building my career." While Telfair hasn't received a pardon as of November 30, 2025, several other celebrities and convicted businessmen have, from rappers to politicians and beyond.