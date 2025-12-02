What Zohran Mamdani's Wife And Melania Trump Have In Common

Incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani seems destined to get under Donald Trump's skin for the duration of their respective terms. Despite their mutual love for the city and their cordial post-election White House meeting, the two men's many differences — age, politics, religion — may end up being too much at odds. Their wives, however, are a different story. Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, and First Lady Melania Trump have more in common than you might imagine. Both are younger than their husbands, though Duwaji's six-year age gap is considerably smaller than the Trumps' 24-year one. Additionally, the two first ladies grew up outside the U.S. Melania is a Slovenian native, while Texas-born Duwaji is of Syrian descent and moved to Dubai at the age of nine before moving to Virginia to finish college.

Aesthetics play a large part in the lives of both women. Duwaji, who has an arts background, is a professional illustrator and animator whose works range from whimsical to political. She even designed her husband's campaign branding, subtly referencing the city through the color palette: Duwaji used the same shade of blue as the uniform of the Mets, a nod to Mamdani's home base of Queens.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump claimed to have briefly studied design and architecture before turning to modeling. She continues to showcase her interest in fashion and interior design through her personal style (Melania's expensive wardrobe is legendary) and her work decorating the White House, including the annual Christmas display (equally legendary, but for very different reasons).