5 Times Gavin Newsom Compared Trump Ally Stephen Miller To Voldemort
There are many similarities between White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and the infamous "Harry Potter" villain, Lord Voldemort. Some of these similarities are physical — bald head, a tendency to shout, and eyes often filled with malice (though we should note that Miller is still in possession of his nose). Us regular folks aren't the only ones who've noticed the similarities either. California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose nicknames have been giving Donald Trump a run for his money, has likened Miller to Voldemort on several occasions.
The Democrat had pundits in stitches when a "Harry Potter" fan account posted that the HBO reboot series was keeping the casting of Voldemort a surprise and Newsom reposted the tweet, captioning it, "Congrats, @StephenM!" complete with a snap of the dark wizard. Newsom and Voldemort's ideologies also appear to line up. Voldemort made it his life's mission to rid the world of half-blood wizards, whom he deemed unworthy of practicing magic (even though Voldemort himself was one), and persecuting those he believed had wronged him. The dark sorcerer created his own "party" of Death Eaters, an extremist group who helped carry out his mission. Voldemort relied on fear to accomplish his goals and keep his underlings in check.
The same can be said of Miller; the White House staffer and Trump loyalist has been one of the driving forces behind the crackdown on immigration and has repeatedly tried to paint the opposing party as dangerous and deranged. "The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization," he said in August 2025, per The Atlantic. Fearmongering? Check. Drunk on power? Check. Newsom may be on to something, and he's continued drawing parallels between Miller and the dark wizard.
Gavin Newsom likened Stephen Miller to Voldemort in a birthday post
The fearsome Stephen Miller was treated by White House staff for his 40th birthday in August 2025. It was a MAGA-filled party, with the attendees including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. White House crème de la crème Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair were also in attendance. The party was hosted at the members-only club Ned's in Washington, D.C., and no members from the House or Congress were invited, aside from House Speaker Mike Johnson. While Miller might be favored among his most esteemed colleagues, those who are further down the chain admitted that he scares them a little.
Several unnamed Republicans disclosed to Puck that they found the homeland security adviser's policies unnerving. "In some cases, I think he has gone too far," one Republican senator confessed. Others shared their worries about the sway Miller had over the divisive president. "A large number of Republicans in the House are a little concerned that Stephen has dragged the president so far in one direction," one such GOP lawmaker disclosed. Gavin Newsom played on these feelings when he wished Miller a belated happy birthday (we suspect he was late on purpose).
The governor's press office took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a snap of a laughing Voldemort with a photoshopped birthday hat on his head with the words "Happy Birthday Stephen" plastered across the graphic. "Happy birthday, @StephenM! Sorry we missed your big day yesterday," the caption read. Giddy users quickly joined in, in the comments, with one posting a graphic showcasing a mashup of Miller's face with Voldemort's alongside the words "Stephen Voldemiller" at the bottom.
Gavin Newsom compared Stephen Miller to Voldemort after he chastised the governor in an interview
Stephen Miller's wife exposed a bizarre habit that hints he's even more narcissistic than Donald Trump when she revealed that her husband keeps an archive of all of his interviews. We assume the White House staffer has these so he can watch them back at his leisure. One wonders if Miller looks back on his chat with Fox News' Laura Ingraham in August 2025 with regret, though. The Republican lost his cool as he discussed the state of California and, indirectly, its governor, Gavin Newsom. Miller claimed that the state tries to use illegal immigrants to garner votes for the Democratic Party, accusing California lawmakers of having "outright stolen House seats just by counting illegal aliens in the census," (via Real Clear Politics).
The homeland security adviser's voice grew higher, louder, and shriller as he continued his tirade. And naturally, it caught Newsom's attention. "Stephen, if you're going to lie about who is stealing Congressional seats, at least stop yelling. It's very shrill," the governor penned on his personal X account. His press office's X account, meanwhile, posted a snap of Voldemort casting the Killing Curse, his mouth open in a screech. "Stephen Miller stuns in new White House portrait," the caption read.
Gavin Newsom deemed Stephen Miller a dark wizard he doesn't want in his state
Gavin Newsom has brutally humbled the likes of Vice President JD Vance with scathing tweets, so it should come as no surprise that he's done the same to Stephen Miller — with a little help from Lord Voldemort, of course. In a July 2025 appearance on Fox News, the White House staffer painted an idyllic picture of what Los Angeles could look like without any illegal immigrants. He accused the city's government of "waging a campaign of insurrection against the federal government" (via X) in an impassioned speech, but Newsom was left wholly unimpressed. He posted a snap of a sneering Voldemort in response to Miller's comments, captioning it: "A live look at Stephen Miller seeing a chance to rip families apart, arrest women, and deport children."
In September 2025, the governor again compared Miller to Voldemort when his press office shared a photo of the "Harry Potter" villain baring his teeth. The post appeared to once again take a jab at the homeland security adviser's immigration policies, with the message, which was typed in all caps, suggesting Miller should be "deported" from his home state. "AS PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED, WE ARE GIVING SERIOUS THOUGHT TO TAKING AWAY STEPHEN MILLER'S CALIFORNIA RESIDENCY," it read. "HE IS NOT A GREAT AMERICAN AND IS, IN MY OPINION, INCAPABLE OF BEING SO! — GCN."
Gavin Newsom again likened Stephen Miller to Voldemort following his controversial rant on CNN
Stephen Miller has a tendency to get riled up during TV interviews, and his conversation with CNN's Boris Sanchez, in October 2025, was no different. It also warranted another Voldemort comparison from Gavin Newsom. The White House staffer raged against a judge's order that blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland, Oregon, calling it a "legal insurrection." Sanchez asked Miller whether they were going to adhere to the ruling, to which he responded, "Under Title 10 of the U.S. Code, the president has plenary authority." Miller abruptly stopped after uttering those words, likely realizing what he'd said. Plenary authority in this context would mean President Donald Trump has unlimited power, thus he could choose to ignore the judge's orders because he has the final say when it comes to what the National Guard does and doesn't do.
This is, in fact, not entirely the case, as plenty of legal experts have pointed out. As Miller went silent and refrained from uttering another word, Sanchez ascribed the White House official's silence as a technical glitch and cut to commercials. The rest of the interview saw Miller repeating what he'd said without using the word "plenary," and getting increasingly agitated as Sanchez continued to question the Trump administration's assertion that the National Guard was needed in the first place.
Newsom later took to X to post a pic of Voldemort uttering a blood-curdling scream, captioning it: "Live look at Stephen Miller tonight." Whether this was in response to his slip-up during the interview or the ever-increasing volume of his voice as he argued his point of view is unclear. But the resemblance was uncanny.
Gavin Newsom used Voldemort pictures to troll those praising Stephen Miller online
In October 2025, internet personality Savanah Hernandez, who boasts in her X bio that she's been banned from the platform three times and is a Turning Point USA contributor, shared a post with her followers informing them that she'd had the honor of meeting Stephen Miller. "I finally got to meet Stephen Miller today. Incredible aura," Hernandez penned. Detractors took to the comments to question this take. "How does the top of his head look?" one asked. Hernandez replied, "Like America." Another jokingly inquired, "Does he smell like patriotism?" to which Hernandez proudly responded, "He's basically a walking American flag."
Gavin Newsom's press office clapped back with — you guessed it — a Voldemort meme, showcasing the dark wizard brandishing his wand. "The aura in question," the caption read. Netizens took it even further in the comments, with one arguing that comparing Miller to Voldemort did the dark wizard a disservice. Another concurred, saying Newsom was giving Miller "way too much credit."
Given the governor's affinity for doling out nicknames and comparing Trump administration officials to "Harry Potter" villains, we're surprised he hasn't resorted to comparing Donald Trump to Dolores Umbridge just yet.