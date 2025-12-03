5 Times Gavin Newsom Compared Trump Ally Stephen Miller To Voldemort

There are many similarities between White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and the infamous "Harry Potter" villain, Lord Voldemort. Some of these similarities are physical — bald head, a tendency to shout, and eyes often filled with malice (though we should note that Miller is still in possession of his nose). Us regular folks aren't the only ones who've noticed the similarities either. California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose nicknames have been giving Donald Trump a run for his money, has likened Miller to Voldemort on several occasions.

The Democrat had pundits in stitches when a "Harry Potter" fan account posted that the HBO reboot series was keeping the casting of Voldemort a surprise and Newsom reposted the tweet, captioning it, "Congrats, @StephenM!" complete with a snap of the dark wizard. Newsom and Voldemort's ideologies also appear to line up. Voldemort made it his life's mission to rid the world of half-blood wizards, whom he deemed unworthy of practicing magic (even though Voldemort himself was one), and persecuting those he believed had wronged him. The dark sorcerer created his own "party" of Death Eaters, an extremist group who helped carry out his mission. Voldemort relied on fear to accomplish his goals and keep his underlings in check.

The same can be said of Miller; the White House staffer and Trump loyalist has been one of the driving forces behind the crackdown on immigration and has repeatedly tried to paint the opposing party as dangerous and deranged. "The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization," he said in August 2025, per The Atlantic. Fearmongering? Check. Drunk on power? Check. Newsom may be on to something, and he's continued drawing parallels between Miller and the dark wizard.