Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Made A Subtle Power Play On Donald Trump Amid Feud Drama
In November 2025, Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's brutal feud really started heating up, culminating with the Georgia representative announcing her resignation from Congress. The move sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., notably coming hot on the heels of Greene breaking with the president on a number of key issues, including the release of the Epstein files. The controversial congresswoman's decision to step down from her position left Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, in a bit of an awkward position. As the chief White House correspondent for the right-leaning outlet Real America's Voice, Glenn remains a staunch Trump supporter, regardless of how the divisive politician has spoken about his girlfriend publicly.
"I stand with the president," he told The Telegraph in the aftermath of Greene's resignation. But that doesn't mean Glenn won't try to show Trump's who's boss. He revealed that he made sure to get a seat right in the president's line of view during the White House Turkey Pardon on November 25, 2025. He also resolved not to balk at Trump when he disparaged Greene in his presence. "I'm gonna look forward with a poker face, and I'm not gonna say a word," the political commentator confirmed, while also acknowledging, "It's gonna be really hard to do, though, really hard."
Trump resorted to spewing his distaste for Greene on Truth Social after she announced her resignation. Among other things, the president called her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," and accused the congresswoman of quitting, reasoning, "For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD." He did, however, thank Greene for her work before signing off.
Greene is reportedly planning a power play of her own
Before Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to throw in the towel and tender her resignation, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is among the long list of politicians who can't stand Greene, clarified that the only reason she was speaking out against Donald Trump was because he denied her his endorsement for Senate. "She has been on a revenge tour ever since," AOC asserted during an Instagram Live session. After Greene's resignation, however, additional scuttlebutt made the rounds, this time positing that the controversial congresswoman plans to make a bid for the White House in 2028. But Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, told The Telegraph that this simply isn't true.
Additionally, he opined, "I think she's much more powerful actually outside of an elected position." The outspoken politician similarly shut down the rumors herself in a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it." This stance sounds oddly familiar to the one Trump adopted years ago, when the prospect of him running for office was laughable. The former representative cited all the tiring groundwork required to run for office as one of the big reasons not to do so.
Greene also shut down the rumors that she wanted to make a bid for the Senate and had approached Trump for his endorsement in an interview with CNN. "That is absolutely not true," she stated, adding, "Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate or running for Georgia, and those were decisions I came to on my own." Whether Greene truly plans on leaving politics behind for good remains to be seen.