Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Made A Subtle Power Play On Donald Trump Amid Feud Drama

In November 2025, Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's brutal feud really started heating up, culminating with the Georgia representative announcing her resignation from Congress. The move sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., notably coming hot on the heels of Greene breaking with the president on a number of key issues, including the release of the Epstein files. The controversial congresswoman's decision to step down from her position left Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, in a bit of an awkward position. As the chief White House correspondent for the right-leaning outlet Real America's Voice, Glenn remains a staunch Trump supporter, regardless of how the divisive politician has spoken about his girlfriend publicly.

"I stand with the president," he told The Telegraph in the aftermath of Greene's resignation. But that doesn't mean Glenn won't try to show Trump's who's boss. He revealed that he made sure to get a seat right in the president's line of view during the White House Turkey Pardon on November 25, 2025. He also resolved not to balk at Trump when he disparaged Greene in his presence. "I'm gonna look forward with a poker face, and I'm not gonna say a word," the political commentator confirmed, while also acknowledging, "It's gonna be really hard to do, though, really hard."

Trump resorted to spewing his distaste for Greene on Truth Social after she announced her resignation. Among other things, the president called her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," and accused the congresswoman of quitting, reasoning, "For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD." He did, however, thank Greene for her work before signing off.