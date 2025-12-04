Trump's Reported Response To Kristi Noem's Dog Drama Was A Ruthless Joke

According to insiders in May 2024 close to the former president at the time, Kristi Noem's story spurred many conversations out of the public eye. Donald Trump was reportedly "disgusted" by the former governor's choice to kill her puppy and continued to ask questions about it to staffers and aides. Sources claimed to Rolling Stone that he even asked, "What is wrong with her?," which seemed to be a major sign of tension in the relationship between the "The Apprentice" host and the former governor of South Dakota.

While these conversations were being had outside of the public's view, the real estate mogul made a show of accepting Noem in all her faults. Joining Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on their radio show in the same month, Trump said of her newly surfaced puppy story, "She had a bad week," before adding, "And she got hit hard and sometimes you do books and you have some guy writing a book and you maybe don't read it as carefully, you know. You have ghost writers do it, they help you, and they, in this case, didn't help too much" (via CNN).

Despite the MAGA stunts Noem has pulled to paint herself as the most loyal follower to the president, it appears that even her best attempts to seat herself as his right-hand woman fell flat after the scandal.