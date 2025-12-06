How Far Zohran Mamdani Really Got In School

Zohran Mamdani, the future NYC mayor, doesn't boast an Ivy League degree or a private high school education, but rather a schooling history deeply rooted in the city of New York. Moving to the state at the age of 7 from Uganda, Mamdani's family settled in the Big Apple, which would become the backdrop to the future politician's childhood. A fresh face in the big city, Mamdani found a smaller pond in the private elementary school, Bank Street School for Children, that he attended between the ages of 8 and 15. After grade school, Mamdani moved on to the elite public high school: Bronx High School of Science.

During his education as a teen, Mamdani busied himself with an activity that would lay the groundwork for his 2025 career: Campaigning. The young New Yorker had a particular love for the game of cricket, a sport that remained on the outskirts of recognized sports in his city. He and a group of friends fought to bring the sport to the school ... to no avail, but the experience loudened a voice within Mamdani. "It was one of the moments that taught me the power of organizing," (via The New York Times) the mayor-elect revealed, "and how to change your reality." He graduated in 2010 and left New York for Maine, enrolling in Bowdoin College out of state to study Africana Studies with a minor in government. In 2014, he graduated and began his role in government just a few years later as an Assemblymember.