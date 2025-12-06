Tragic Details About Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Duwaji

If you haven't gotten the chance to meet Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, then you've probably been off the internet since June 2025. After Mamdani made headlines for getting under Trump's skin during his campaign for NYC mayor, the internet's focus shifted from his political career to his personal life, and ultimately Mamdani's marriage to Duwaji — from the weird details to the romantic anecdotes. While many NYC and non-NYC residents alike fell in love with Duwaji — thanks to her effortlessly cool style and enigmatic presence in her husband's campaign and online — others took issue with her. Indeed, Duwaji was tragically often the subject of intense criticism amid her husband's bid for mayor and subsequent victory in November 2025.

Internet trolls took to social media to lambaste Duwaji for everything from the social causes she publicly supports to her looks. MAGA backers have even harshly critiqued her appearance in contrast to First Lady Melania Trump (via Reddit). The online scrutiny became so apparent that Mamdani had to step in. "If you take a look at Twitter today, or any day for that matter, you know how vicious politics can be. I usually brush it off ... But it's different when it's about those you love," the Democratic politician wrote on Instagram in May 2025, alongside photos of his and Duwaji's wedding. "Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her ... You can critique my views, but not my family."