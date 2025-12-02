Kash Patel Hits Back Against Scathing Report About Leadership In Most Embarrassing Way Possible
Kash Patel, Donald Trump's controversial pick to be the director of the FBI, doesn't seem to have a lot of fans. Tons of celebrities have publicly slammed Kash Patel, and the New York Post received a leaked FBI report about his first six months in the position, which they posted online, that suggests even his own staffers don't like him. One such revelation was that Patel apparently refused to leave the FBI plane when it arrived in Utah following Charlie Kirk's shooting without wearing an FBI raid jacket (Patel had apparently forgotten his). Given the director's small stature, Patel ended up wearing a woman's jacket, while SWAT Team members also had to give him their shoulder patches before he'd agree to deplane. And now, Patel is attempting to defend his dodgy record by making jokes.
It's almost like he's saying "there's nothing to see here," but it's just drawing more attention to what's going on. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, posted about Patel on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipping, "I don't mind that FBI Director Kash Patel had to wear a women's (size medium) jacket to cosplay as someone in charge. I just wish he'd focus on stopping the rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch." Patel quickly responded with: "I was looking for a Youth Large."
He continued, "Domestic terrorism arrests are UP 30% this year — impressive, considering I spent zero days dating a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, where should I send your women's medium for date night?" Some quick background; in 2020, Swalwell was said to have been close with a reported Chinese spy. But, following a two-year-long House Ethics Committee investigation, no evidence of wrongdoing was found.
Kash Patel's jacket response was ridiculed online
Kash Patel's response to Eric Swalwell is up there with when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt beat Donald Trump at his own game by telling a reporter "your mom" when asked a question (via HuffPost). And, naturally, social media wasn't impressed. As one user posted on X, "It took you all day to come up with a response to the humiliating story in the NY Post about how you are a literal laughing stock in the Bureau and THIS is what you came up with? Talking about girlfriends being spies?" Another pointed out, "Ah, the director of the FBI is spending his evening trolling people on Twitter." Even seeming supporters weren't happy about it, with one lamenting, "This isn't high school and we allll had much higher hopes for you and from you."
Plenty of other people took the opportunity to troll the director over his use of FBI jets to visit Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who is 18 years his junior. The government employee also controversially assigned Wilkins FBI security for her protection. Along with describing how Patel basically pitched a fit about a jacket, another part of the leaked FBI document included a quote from someone in the bureau who said that Patel "has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful," per the New York Post. However, President Trump still seems to have Patel's back with the White House denying that he might be replaced soon.