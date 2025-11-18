Kash Patel And Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Have Quite The Age Gap
There are a number of strange things about the relationship between Kash Patel, President Trump's controversial pick to lead the FBI, and his much younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. For starters, there's how the relationship between Patel and Wilkins began back in 2023, when the two seemingly bumped into each other randomly at a house party in Nashville, Tennessee. From there, the relationship has really blossomed, weathering the storm of Patel's rise within the Trump administration and Wilkins' middling country music career. However, one thing that remains an odd element of their romance is the glaring 18-year age gap between the two.
Awkward photos of Patel and Wilkins have put their age gap front and center in wholly unflattering ways, on many occasions. For their part, the happy couple insists everything is fine between them, and besides, they're hardly the only ones in Washington with a considerable age gap. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio have a stunning 32 years between them, making the mere 18 between Patel and Wilkins seem rather reasonable.
However, this might not be enough to keep some conspiracy theories from swirling around about the couple. Even with Wilkins' background in certain important MAGA circles possibly helping to grease the wheels of their still relatively new relationship, the duo has been struggling to outrun bold rumors.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have had to consistently defend their romance
During the summer of 2025, a nasty rumor about Alexis Wilkins took the internet by storm, thanks to the help of some fringe conservative podcasters. In July, Wilkins visited "The Megyn Kelly Show" to discuss how people had wildly accused her of being a spy sent by Israel to leech information from boyfriend Kash Patel. Wilkins has always vehemently denied this and has since filed damning defamation lawsuits against podcaster Kyle Seraphin, Utah Senate candidate Sam Parker, and CEO of Rift TV Elijah Schaffer. For his part, Patel also publicly fired back against what he perceived to be attacks on their relationship in the form of personal criticism lobbed at him in particular.
The controversial Trump staffer was caught traveling via FBI jet to watch Wilkins sing at an October 25, 2025 event in Pennsylvania. In a response to the ensuing backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was posted on November 2, Patel characterized his "supposed allies staying silent" in the wake of the fallout of his own actions as an attack on both him and Wilkins. In a real boyfriend move, he proudly referred to the fledgling country singer as "a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life." For now, it seems that the happy couple is willing to fight the world together while remaining committed to each other no matter how many years apart in age they are.