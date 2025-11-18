Kash Patel And Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Have Quite The Age Gap

There are a number of strange things about the relationship between Kash Patel, President Trump's controversial pick to lead the FBI, and his much younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. For starters, there's how the relationship between Patel and Wilkins began back in 2023, when the two seemingly bumped into each other randomly at a house party in Nashville, Tennessee. From there, the relationship has really blossomed, weathering the storm of Patel's rise within the Trump administration and Wilkins' middling country music career. However, one thing that remains an odd element of their romance is the glaring 18-year age gap between the two.

Awkward photos of Patel and Wilkins have put their age gap front and center in wholly unflattering ways, on many occasions. For their part, the happy couple insists everything is fine between them, and besides, they're hardly the only ones in Washington with a considerable age gap. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio have a stunning 32 years between them, making the mere 18 between Patel and Wilkins seem rather reasonable.

However, this might not be enough to keep some conspiracy theories from swirling around about the couple. Even with Wilkins' background in certain important MAGA circles possibly helping to grease the wheels of their still relatively new relationship, the duo has been struggling to outrun bold rumors.