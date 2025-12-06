Adam Rippon Is Crystal Clear About His Thoughts On Donald Trump

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A host of celebrities have made their feelings about Donald Trump known, with some stars even leaving the country after his win in the 2024 presidential election. But the criticism for the Republican politician didn't start in his second term; public figures like Adam Rippon have been vocal about their disdain for Trump since he first stepped foot in office in 2016. Rippon, a former Olympic figure skater, publicly bashed Trump multiple times during his first term.

In 2018, Rippon refused his invitation to visit the White House after the Trump administration opened its doors to Team USA. He addressed his decision on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, saying, "Olympians from the 2018 Games have been invited to go to the White House today. I will not be going. I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different." The Olympic bronze medalist later posted how he had "no regrets" about skipping Team USA's trip to the White House after learning that Trump called the Paralympics "a little tough to watch" during a press conference that day. But that was only the beginning of Rippon's remarks.