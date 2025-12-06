Adam Rippon Is Crystal Clear About His Thoughts On Donald Trump
A host of celebrities have made their feelings about Donald Trump known, with some stars even leaving the country after his win in the 2024 presidential election. But the criticism for the Republican politician didn't start in his second term; public figures like Adam Rippon have been vocal about their disdain for Trump since he first stepped foot in office in 2016. Rippon, a former Olympic figure skater, publicly bashed Trump multiple times during his first term.
In 2018, Rippon refused his invitation to visit the White House after the Trump administration opened its doors to Team USA. He addressed his decision on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, saying, "Olympians from the 2018 Games have been invited to go to the White House today. I will not be going. I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different." The Olympic bronze medalist later posted how he had "no regrets" about skipping Team USA's trip to the White House after learning that Trump called the Paralympics "a little tough to watch" during a press conference that day. But that was only the beginning of Rippon's remarks.
Rippon didn't hold back, calling Trump 'racist' and 'a lunatic'
Just as fellow Olympian Lindsay Vonn made her thoughts about Donald Trump clear as ice, Adam Rippon ripped into the real estate tycoon several times after rejecting his White House invite. The former athlete even made headlines for going toe-to-toe with the Trump family and former Vice President Mike Pence on social media over LGBTQ+ rights — Rippon was the first openly gay figure skater to participate in the Winter Olympics in 2018. In an interview with journalist Tim Teeman in 2019, Rippon called out the Trump administration for setting back social progress for the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities, saying, "They are liars and cheaters, and they are not fit to lead."
Echoing his thoughts in an October 2019 interview with People for his memoir, "Beautiful on the Outside," Rippon called for Trump to be impeached — Trump was impeached in December 2019 and again in 2021. "Get him out of office," said Rippon. "He's a lunatic." In 2020, Rippon literally skated to the polls to cast his ballot for then-Democratic contenders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, which he shared on Instagram. In 2024, he alluded to voting for Kamala Harris in a Facebook video, captioning the post with a reference to one of the many Harris memes, writing, "From the coconut tree to the ballot box."