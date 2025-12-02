Kristi Noem Strokes Donald Trump's Ego With Her Most Outlandish Sucking Up Display Yet

Donald Trump's ego is notoriously fragile, with him appearing to be desperate for applause and praise from those around him. Those who've stayed close to him have certainly noticed that. And either because they genuinely like him or because they want to keep their positions of power, Trump's cabinet is often overly effusive in their praise of him. Just look at the comments from Kristi Noem, secretary of Homeland Security, at the Cabinet meeting on December 2.

Noem started by speaking about her department's work in managing immigration and deportations. Noem's controversial actions have led to her being skewered on "South Park." And then when talking about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), she said (via X): "Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane. Even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that."

Trump chuckled, as did others at the table, but even if it was a joke, it seems pretty clear that he liked that line. And that Noem knew just the right thing to say to keep her boss happy. Yet, it horrified the rest of us.