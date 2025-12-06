Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Just How Much Cristiano Ronaldo's Face Has Changed Over The Years
Cristiano Ronaldo's face looks almost unrecognizable compared with photos of him during the Portuguese star's early soccer days, and many believe it isn't just the result of age and maturity. According to several plastic surgeons, his transformation is likely down to a series of deliberate enhancements. This doesn't come as a surprise considering the celebrated athlete's penchant for taking care of his body — Cristiano Ronaldo is known to spend hours on end in the gym, not only to stay fit, but also to ensure he looks his best. One of the athlete's most frequently cited changes is his re-shaped nose.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine asserted to the Daily Mail that Ronaldo's nasal bridge is more "refined," while its sidewalls have been "narrowed considerably," possibly indicating a full rhinoplasty rather than a minor tweak. His chiseled face has also come under speculation, with Botox likely responsible for ridding Ronaldo's forehead of wrinkles while also tackling his crow's feet. Likewise, Dr. Levine reckons his cheekbones were "augmented," clarifying, "It's not so much that he looks different in his cheeks than he did at 18 or 19, but he doesn't look worse."
One definite cosmetic procedure that Ronaldo underwent at some stage in his lengthy career is dental reconstruction. When the soccer prodigy first arrived in Manchester, in 2003, his teeth were uneven, crowded, and discolored. But within a few years, around the same time he started to shine out on the pitch, Ronaldo suddenly unveiled a bright, perfectly symmetrical grin. Many experts attribute that transformation to porcelain veneers, which corrected his alignment and also whitened his gnashers. Similarly, Dr. Levine speculated that the soccer star's non-visible gums suggest possible gum-reduction surgery, or a combination of veneers with Botox and other soft-tissue work.
How much did Cristiano Ronaldo spend on his alleged cosmetic procedures?
Health and fitness are important aspects of any athlete's life, hence why Cristiano Ronaldo stays away from alcohol, eats a balanced diet, and gets plenty of exercise. Taking care of your body is a top priority for sports stars who are constantly in the spotlight competing, and cosmetic care is part of that — just look at all the rumors surrounding Olympian gymnast Simone Biles' plastic surgery, for instance. But looking good comes with a hefty price tag for celebrity athletes, and Ronaldo apparently knows that all too well. Over two decades of subtle (alleged!) cosmetic work would have set the Portuguese star back up to $250,000, as plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine confirmed to the Daily Mail.
For a typical cosmetic rhinoplasty in the United States, the average surgeon charges roughly $7,600, but that excludes anesthesia, operating room costs, and other fees. If speculation about jaw implants is accurate, Ronaldo most likely paid around $4,000 for the procedure. And, if veneers contributed to his "perfect" smile, that's another substantial cost. A single high-quality porcelain veneer typically costs $925 to $2,500 per tooth. A full set could easily set the soccer player back tens of thousands of dollars.
Cheek fillers for that youthful "male model" look, meanwhile, can cost between $600 and $2,000 per syringe, while Botox treatments range from $200 to $500 per session. Botox and filler treatments often recur every few months or years too, meaning the sports star's budget for these cosmetic procedures are in constant motion.