Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Just How Much Cristiano Ronaldo's Face Has Changed Over The Years

Cristiano Ronaldo's face looks almost unrecognizable compared with photos of him during the Portuguese star's early soccer days, and many believe it isn't just the result of age and maturity. According to several plastic surgeons, his transformation is likely down to a series of deliberate enhancements. This doesn't come as a surprise considering the celebrated athlete's penchant for taking care of his body — Cristiano Ronaldo is known to spend hours on end in the gym, not only to stay fit, but also to ensure he looks his best. One of the athlete's most frequently cited changes is his re-shaped nose.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine asserted to the Daily Mail that Ronaldo's nasal bridge is more "refined," while its sidewalls have been "narrowed considerably," possibly indicating a full rhinoplasty rather than a minor tweak. His chiseled face has also come under speculation, with Botox likely responsible for ridding Ronaldo's forehead of wrinkles while also tackling his crow's feet. Likewise, Dr. Levine reckons his cheekbones were "augmented," clarifying, "It's not so much that he looks different in his cheeks than he did at 18 or 19, but he doesn't look worse."

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images & Stefan Matzke – Sampics/Getty Images

One definite cosmetic procedure that Ronaldo underwent at some stage in his lengthy career is dental reconstruction. When the soccer prodigy first arrived in Manchester, in 2003, his teeth were uneven, crowded, and discolored. But within a few years, around the same time he started to shine out on the pitch, Ronaldo suddenly unveiled a bright, perfectly symmetrical grin. Many experts attribute that transformation to porcelain veneers, which corrected his alignment and also whitened his gnashers. Similarly, Dr. Levine speculated that the soccer star's non-visible gums suggest possible gum-reduction surgery, or a combination of veneers with Botox and other soft-tissue work.