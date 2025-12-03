Disgraced Former Prince Andrew's Home Might Be As Trashed As His Reputation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

It appears Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be getting a royal payday after all. Since the disgraced former prince has been stripped of all his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III, for his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his life has slowly been falling apart, leading many to ponder what could happen to Andrew once William is king. Something else that's been falling apart, apparently, is the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Andrew has been living since 2003.

Sources told The Guardian in November 2025 that the disgraced prince will likely be receiving a six-figure payout for leaving the Royal Lodge before his 75-year lease is up, along with an annual income courtesy of King Charles. It appears that the prince won't be getting the former. The Crown Estate has determined that the Royal Lodge is likely in such a state of disrepair that most of the six-figure sum Andrew would have received (about $644,336) will be used for repairs. One has to wonder how on earth the former prince managed to let things get this bad.

Per CNN, the Crown Estate asserted in a discussion with the UK's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), "[It is] in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease ... once dilapidations are taken into account." Might Charles be having second thoughts about letting Andrew live at Sandringham, given his apparent unwillingness to maintain his former home?