Disgraced Former Prince Andrew's Home Might Be As Trashed As His Reputation
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
It appears Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be getting a royal payday after all. Since the disgraced former prince has been stripped of all his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III, for his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his life has slowly been falling apart, leading many to ponder what could happen to Andrew once William is king. Something else that's been falling apart, apparently, is the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Andrew has been living since 2003.
Sources told The Guardian in November 2025 that the disgraced prince will likely be receiving a six-figure payout for leaving the Royal Lodge before his 75-year lease is up, along with an annual income courtesy of King Charles. It appears that the prince won't be getting the former. The Crown Estate has determined that the Royal Lodge is likely in such a state of disrepair that most of the six-figure sum Andrew would have received (about $644,336) will be used for repairs. One has to wonder how on earth the former prince managed to let things get this bad.
Per CNN, the Crown Estate asserted in a discussion with the UK's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), "[It is] in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease ... once dilapidations are taken into account." Might Charles be having second thoughts about letting Andrew live at Sandringham, given his apparent unwillingness to maintain his former home?
The state of Andrew's former home is a physical representation of the royal's tarnished reputation
The Royal Lodge isn't the only thing that needs repairing. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reputation is arguably in much worse shape, though we doubt any amount of money could fix it at this point. The major scandals that will always haunt Andrew are simply one too many, and King Charles III seemingly stripped Andrew's titles in a desperate attempt to save his own reputation.
The former prince was thrust back into the spotlight when Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Guiffre's posthumous book "Nobody's Girl" was released in October 2025. About three years prior, Guiffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was underage. The prince settled the lawsuit out of court in 2022, but the scandal has refused to die. When Jeffrey Epstein's emails were made public in 2025, the former prince found himself smack in the middle of the story once again.
During his disastrous 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew claimed he cut Epstein out of his life in December 2010, but email exchanges between the two paint the prince as quite the liar. After Andrew supposedly ended his friendship with the disgraced financier, he sent him an email, writing, "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!" per The Guardian. It's safe to say no amount of good PR is ever going to get the disgraced royal out of this one.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).